The REDMAGIC 7 Pro is now available for purchase starting at £679/$799/€799

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro is now available for purchase. The company touts its latest handset as a “beast of a gaming handset” and with good reason. The company has pulled out all of the stops to create what could potentially be one of the best Android phones for gaming. The REDMAGIC 7 Pro not only makes use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but it takes things a step further to differentiate itself from the pack by utilizing a new dedicated gaming chip called the Red Core 1, a UDC full gaming screen, 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, and more. Let’s dive in and explore why the REDMAGIC 7 Pro could potentially be your next phone.

Specifications REDMAGIC 7 Pro Dimensions 166.7mm x 77.1mm x 9.98mm Weight 235 grams Display 6.8 inches AMOLED FHD+ display ( 20:9 aspect ratio) with 120Hz refresh rate

with 120Hz refresh rate Up to 960Hz multi-touch touch sampling rate

1080×2400 pixels

Brightness: 600 nits max brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Color Gamut: 100% DCI-P3

Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU Cores: Kryo

CPU Clock Speed: up to 3.0 GHz

GPU: Adreno

REDMAGIC Red Core 1 RAM and Storage Obsidian model 16GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB internal storage (UFS3.1)

Supernova model 16GB LPDDR5 RAM / 512GB internal storage (UFS3.1) Battery and Charging 5000mAh Dual Cell Battery

Supports 65W quick charging (65W GaN quick charger in the box) Rear camera(s) 64MP, 8MP, 2MP Front camera(s) 16MP Connectivity SIM: dual nano-SIM

SA+NSA: compatible with both standalone and non-standalone modes

2G: GSM 2/3/5/8

3G: WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B8, CDMA/EVDO BC0/BC1

4G: TD-LTE B34/B38/B40/B41, FDD-LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/ B18/B19/B20/B26/B28A/B66

5G: NSA: n41/n78//n77/n38 SA: n41/n78/n1/n77 (3600M-4100M) /n28A/n3/n7/n8/n20/n5

WiFi6 802.11ax ready, 2×2 802.11ac MU-MIMO with DBS support

Bluetooth 5.2 and Bluetooth Milan compliant

BLE long range

GPS, GLONASS

NFC

HDMI Software RedMagic OS 5.0 based on Android 12.0 Sensors Fingerprint reader

G-sensor

Electronic compass

Gyroscope

Proximity sensor

Ambient light sensor

Sensor hub Input Shoulder Trigger Buttons: 500Hz touch sampling rate touchpads

Game Space Switch: Toggles special game mode on or off.

Fully customizable RGB lighting effects Ports USB 3.0 Type-C

Dual nano-SIM slot

3.5mm Audio Jack

When it comes to the design of the REDMAGIC 7 Pro, the look unabashedly caters to a gaming audience. Its distinct look comes in two options: Obsidian and Supernova. REDMAGIC states that the Obsidian is glossy, inspired by volcanic glass. While Supernova is inspired by a radiant star, giving it a fiery red tone achieved through its RGB lighting. Both utilize transparent glass so that even the innards of the phone can make a visual statement.

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro utilizes a 6.8-inch 1080 x 2400 display that supports up to a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Perhaps more impressive is the phone's ability to offer up to a 960Hz multi-touch touch sampling rate and also maintain the 120Hz refresh rate wirelessly when casting to a display. Immersion is amplified by making use of an under-display camera. We have seen this technology before on other phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the REDMAGIC 7 Pro offers many enhancements like:

Smoothing the transition of the UDC area and other regions of the screen

Use of improved materials to make the UDC areas more translucent

Application of a wave-type electrode trace program that reduces diffraction, enhancing image clarity

Intelligent pixel enhancement and optimization

The company believes that the above can lead to a far superior experience when gaming on the REDMAGIC 7 Pro.

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro isn’t just about its looks, making use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also relies on a complex cooling system that optimizes performance, which you can see above. In addition, a dedicated chip dubbed the Red Core 1 is in place to help take some of the load off of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, allowing the phone to keep performing at its peak.

To further enhance the gaming experience, the REDMAGIC 7 Pro makes use of dual motors for better haptic feedback, dual speakers for larger sound, and also dual shoulder triggers that can be mapped for use in games. Despite gaming being the main focus of the handset, it still manages to offer a modern array of cameras, coming in at 64MP, 8MP and 2MP.