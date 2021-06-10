The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is now available for $349

Samsung has announced the new ARM-powered Galaxy Book Go, which is available starting today. It’s one of the first few laptops to ship with the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 introduced last month. While that chipset is a minor refresh, it still has real advantages over Intel laptops in this price range, like instant wake, always-on connectivity, sustained performance on battery, and more. Samsung also announced the Galaxy Book Go 5G, coming later this year, and that will be using the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chipset.

The Galaxy Book Go comes with a 14-inch TFT Full HD display, and Samsung touts slim bezels, too. It has support for Dolby Atmos surround sound, making for a decent media experience. For video calls, it has a 720p HD camera. It comes with either 64GB or 128GB of eUFS storage and 4GB/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, too. Samsung says the laptop has a “long-lasting” 42.3Wh battery, though Samsung doesn’t say exactly how long it should last. It’s also MIL-STD-810G rated for durability, but it’s still fairly thin at 14.9mm, and it weighs 1.38kg (3.04lbs).

One of the big benefits Samsung touts with the Galaxy Book Go is the integration with the Samsung ecosystem. You can use the SmartThings app to control smart home devices, or Quick Share to send files between Galaxy devices. If you have an old PC, you can also use Samsung Smart Switch to move your data to this one. Of course, this is all stuff Samsung already mentioned for the Galaxy Book Pro lineup.

The Galaxy Book Go is available today for $349, which includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There seem to be no other configuration options right now. Samsung also didn’t announce a price for the 5G version.