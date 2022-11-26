Black Friday deals bring the price of many of the best technology items down in price. Yet with Chromebooks being as affordable as they already are, there are many extraordinary deals floating around on these devices, too. A lot of Chromebooks are now priced lower than usual. Here are six that we found, from brands like Samsung, Acer, Lenovo, and even HP.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 — $549 ($150 off)

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 $549 $699 Save $150 As the first Chromebook with a QLED display, this machine still packs plenty of power and style for most students $549 at Best Buy

The top Chromebook deal is on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy. It is a premium Chromebook that's usually $699 but is now $549. This is one of the best Samsung Chromebooks for one simple reason: the 1920 x 1080 resolution QLED display. No other Chromebook on the market has this type of display. Many of the other picks on our list have either LCD or IPS panels, which aren't nearly as color accurate and vibrant as the QLED display here.

This is a great device for those who like streaming and watching movies on a Chromebook. But even if streaming isn't your thing, you'll still enjoy this Chromebook for the Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. You'd have no issue browsing the web on Chrome. And you'd even be able to convert this Chromebook over to a tablet and enjoy your favorite Android apps. It doesn't get better!

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 — $329 ($220 off)

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Acer Chromebook Spin 514 $329 $549 Save $220 This Acer Chromebook sports the AMD Ryzen 3 5125C CPU. It is a great performing device and it is now $220 off at Best Buy. $329 at Best Buy

Another deal that's floating around this Black Friday is on the Acer Chromebook Spin 514. This is a special Chromebook since it has AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU inside. The specific CPU is the dual-core Ryzen 3 5125C, and there's also 8GB of RAM. Comparable to a Windows mid-range laptop, this system will be great for everyday web browsing. We rated it as one of the best Acer Chromebooks for just that reason, along with the backlit keyboard, and the premium design.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 — $369 ($130 off)

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 $369 $499 Save $130 The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is a great tablet thanks to the OLED screen, rear camera, detachable keyboard $369 at Best Buy

The third Chromebook that's discounted for Black Friday is the IdeaPad Duet 5. This is a special Chromebook that we absolutely loved when we reviewed it because it's actually part tablet and part laptop, with an OLED screen. Unlike an iPad or an Android tablet, this Chromebook comes with a keyboard case, and all for just $369 instead of $500.

The vibrant OLED screen was great for multimedia, and the keyboard was so good that we typed out our review on it. Not to forget this is Chromebook sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 CPU, which is Arm-based. This leads to longer battery life and solid performance for using Android apps downloaded from the Google Play Store.

HP Chromebook 11 — $158 ($101.09 off)

HP Chromebook 11A (MediaTek) $158.9 $259.99 Save $101.09 The HP Chromebook 11a is a great first Chromebook for younger kids or students or anyone curious about ChromeOS. It has a MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage. $158.9 at Amazon

One of the cheapest Chromebooks you'll find on sale for Black Friday is the HP Chromebook 11. In fact, it's so cheap you can almost buy two for the price of one. You can now get it for $158 instead of $260 for a 39% discount.

For this cheap price, you can't expect flagship performance, but you do get decent performance for the basics like opening two or so tabs in Chrome. This particular model has an octa-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11-inch screen. That makes this a great Chromebook to buy for those who want to try out ChromeOS for the first time. It's also really compact, so you can take it with you anywhere and hook it up to a monitor when you're home.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 — $310 ($120 off)

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 $310 $430 Save $120 Lenovo's second attempt at a compact ChromeOS tablet is a hit and the best option right now if you want a Chromebook that's also a tablet. $310 at Lenovo

This is yet another Chromebook deal for those who want a ChromeOS tablet. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is basically a smaller version of the bigger IdeaPad Duet 5. It has a more compact 11-inch screen, that still packs in a high 200 x 1200 resolution, but isn't quite as vibrant a since it is classic IPS.

You still get the keyboard, though, so you can prop out the kickstand, convert this tablet over into a laptop, and get right to work. The CPU powering this device is the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, which just like the Chromebook Duet 3's bigger brother, nets you good performance for Android apps, and all-day battery life.

Acer Chromebook 317 — $300 ($200 off)

Acer Chromebook 317 Acer Chromebook 317 $300 $500 Save $200 The Acer Chromebook 317 is a great 17-inch Chromebook since it has a large display $300 at Best Buy

The very last Chromebook we want to mention happens to be another special model. The Acer Chromebook 317 is one of the few 17-inch Chromebooks you can buy, and one of the best Acer Chromebooks, and now you can get it for $300 instead of the usual price of $500.

You'll get a backlit keyboard, a number pad, and even a touchscreen. And that's all backed by a decent CPU, the Intel Pentium Silver N600 with 8GB of RAM. Combine all that, and this Chromebook can be used on the go for excellent multitasking when a monitor isn't available.

And those are six of the best Chromebook deals we can find this Black Friday. We highly suggest considering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, or the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5. These are two of the best Chromebooks in 2022. If Chromebooks aren't to your liking, and you're looking for a Windows laptop or PC, you can check out our Black Friday PC deals hub.

Happy shopping! But keep in mind these Chromebook deals won't last forever. Most we've mentioned are set to expire come Monday!