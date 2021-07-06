The Surface Duo is available for just $410 today only

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is a unique Android phone featuring two screens that rotate on a 360-degree hinge. It launched last summer, sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. However, it cost a fairly steep $1,399.99, which is a bit much. If you’ve been waiting for the chance to grab one, today’s your lucky day. The Surface Duo is almost $1000 off from its retail price, bringing its price to just under $410.

The deal is being offered by Woot, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the dual-screen phone. It’s only valid for today until stock runs out, and while the $410 price is for the base variant with 128GB of storage, you can get the same discount for the 256GB variant. That version can be had for $509.99. The phone is, however, locked to AT&T, which might not work out very well for everyone.

As a reminder, the Surface Duo is still a very premium phone. Each of its halves is thinner than just about any Android phone out there, which means even when it’s folded, it’s not too hard to handle. It has high-resolution displays that work well in tandem, and together they form a large 3:2 canvas, just like Surface PCs. It also has a high-end processor, albeit a couple of generations old by now. There’s only a single camera on the device, and it serves as both the selfie camera and the rear camera by spinning the display around. The Surface Duo is actually a great value for just $410.

If you do decide to buy a Surface Duo, you may also want to consider protecting it. We’ve previously rounded up some of the best cases you can buy for the phone. Because of the unique form factor, it’s going to be hard to find a ton of different cases for the Surface Duo, so we definitely recommend taking a look.