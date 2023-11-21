If you've been waiting for your chance to grab a Surface Pro 9 at a discounted price, this is it. Early Black Friday sales have brought the best Windows tablet on the market down to its lowest price yet, just $799, making this the perfect time to buy one.

Additionally, the recently-launched Surface Laptop Studio 2 is also discounted to its lowest price ever, if you're shopping for models with 32GB of RAM or more. If you're a creator editing videos or even a gamer, you can save up to $400 on this machine, which was launched only a couple of months ago.

Surface Pro 9

The best Windows tablet, cheaper than ever

Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) $799 $1100 Save $301 The Surface Pro 9 is the best WIndows tablet on the market, with an excellent 12th-generation processor and a stunning 120Hz display, all packed in a sleek design. This Black Friday deal brings it back to its lowest price yet, making it just $799. $799 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $1000 at Best Buy (with keyboard)

Starting with the Surface Pro 9, we're looking at what's pretty much the best Windows tablet you can buy. We reviewed the 5G model back when it came out and loved it, but the Wi-Fi version is arguably better, since you don't have to deal with any of the compatibility issues Arm devices have. This is a phenomenal machine, starting with the 13-inch 3:2 display, which comes with a super-sharp 2880x1920 resolution. It looks great, and with a 120Hz refresh rate, which can be adjusted dynamically, it looks smooth, while saving power when the high refresh rate isn't needed.

Powering the Surface Pro 9 are 12th-generation Intel Core processors, and the base model includes a Core i5, which is already more than capable of handling day-to-day tasks without issue. The configuration we're talking about here includes 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, making it great for casual day-to-day use and even office work.

All of this comes packed in a sleek chassis that's just 9.3mm thick. It looks and feels great in the hand, too, thanks to the aluminum chassis. All of this c an be yours for just $799, which is $300 off from the usual price. You can save even more if you opt for higher-end configurations, too.

If you want even more savings, you can also grab the Surface Pro 9 with a keyboard at Best Buy. That model comes with 16GB of RAM and already includes a keyboard, and it costs just $1000 right now, which saves you $540 from its regular price. No matter which way you go, you're saving a lot.

Surface Laptop Studio 2

A powerful laptop for creators, now at it's lowest price

Surface Laptop Studio 2 $2500 $2800 Save $300 The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a powerful laptop for creators, and it also comes with a versatile design, allowing you to use it as a drawing tablet. It's only a couple of months old, but you can save up to $400 on it thanks to Black Friday. $2500 at Best Buy $2500 at Amazon

Meanwhile, the Surface laptop Studio 2 is Microsoft's most powerful Surface PC yet, as we noted in our review. Featuring up to a 14-core Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics, it's a laptop made for creators, whether you want to edit videos, create 3D renders, or even stream some games. This model comes with a sleek aluminum chassis that feels more premium than ever, too.

The display is a 14.4-inch panel with a very sharp resolution of 2400x1600, and it has a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, so everything on the screen looks extra smooth, and you can even play games at higher frame rates. You can also pull the bottom of the display towards you to turn it into studio mode or tablet mode, making it perfect for consuming media, but also for drawing and taking notes.

We absolutely loved the Surface Laptop Studio 2 in our review, but this deal can save you up to $400 on it, making it the best time to buy one if you've been on the fence. Don't miss this chance!