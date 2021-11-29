The T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals include a completely free smartphone and more

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals were a bit of a disappointment, consisting mostly of existing deals the carrier already offered. Their Cyber Monday deals, however, might be worth taking a look.

The carrier has announced their Cyber Monday deals this morning on their newsroom website. The deals include a choice of a free smartphone via monthly bill credits, some of which don’t require a new line or a trade-in.

Customers can choose from an LG Velvet 5G, a Samsung Galaxy A10e, or a Samsung Galaxy A11 to add to their account via EIP. Once purchased, the devices will be free after monthly credits. The big news here is that none of them require adding a line or trading in a device.

LG Velvet 5G The LG Velvet 5G is an affordable flagship device featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 1000C chip, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a 4,000mAh battery. Buy from T-Mobile

If you prefer Apple devices, the iPhone SE is free too, but you’ll have to add a line.

Apple iPhone SE While the iPhone SE features a dated design, it packs Apple's A13 Bionic chip for flagship-level performance, a 4.7-inch display, 3GB RAM, and up to 256GB onboard storage. Buy from T-Mobile

Then there’s the OnePlus 8 5G. If you’re on the Magenta MAX or other premium plan, you can get one for free when you add a line.

OnePlus 8 5G The OnePlus 8 5G is a flagship phone from last year packing a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. Buy from T-Mobile

Finally, if you have a device already, you can bring it to the “Uncarrier” and get a prepaid virtual rebate card for $100 on standard T-Mobile plans and $200 for premium plans.

The LG Velvet was released as an affordable flagship in July of 2020, shortly before LG pulled out of the smartphone market altogether. It supports low-band and mid-band 5G on the T-Mobile network. Interestingly, the T-Mobile model of the Velvet has a MediaTek Dimensity 1000C, along with 6 GB of RAM. It should still be a snappy device anyway though, despite not having a Snapdragon 765G CPU like the AT&T and Verizon variants.

According to T-Mobile, the iPhone SE and BYOD promos are for Cyber Monday only, while the free smartphone and free OnePlus currently have no set end date, simply saying “for a limited time while supplies last”. The free LG, Samsung, and OnePlus deals are also only available online, so you’ll need to use the T-Mobile website or app to snag them.

The deals are live now on T-Mobile’s website.