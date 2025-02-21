People in the Apple ecosystem swear by how seamlessly all their devices work with each other. Whether it's an iPhone and a Mac or an Apple Watch and an iPhone, all the devices that are a part of the ecosystem effortlessly communicate with each other, resulting in some awesome features like AirDrop, Handoff, etc. While it's definitely a huge selling point for Apple devices, what if I told you that you could replicate similar functionality to a large extent using an Android phone and a Windows PC? That too, without using any third-party apps?

Microsoft's Phone Link app is a native Windows app that comes preinstalled on all Windows 11 machines. Using this app, you can link your smartphone -- an Android device or an iPhone -- to your Windows PC and perform a bunch of tasks between them. In fact, there are several features on Phone Link that weren't available in the Apple Ecosystem until recently. I prefer using an Android smartphone and keep alternating between a Mac and a Windows PC. While I've created my own ecosystem with an Android and a Mac, I resort to using Phone Link every time I'm on a Windows PC. It works seamlessly and drastically improves my workflow since I don't have to pick up my phone for every task. If you're not using it already, I'm certain that you will after reading this article.

What is Microsoft Phone Link?

Phone Link is a native Windows app that allows your smartphone to communicate with your PC. Once you set up Phone Link on your smartphone and computer, the two devices can communicate with each other to perform tasks in tandem. This includes mirroring your phone's notifications on your PC, using your smartphone's apps on your computer, answering calls and texting via the computer, etc.

Think of it as an app that lets you use your PC as an extension of your smartphone. The primary idea is to prevent reaching out to your phone while working every time there's a notification. With Phone Link, you can view your phone's notifications on your PC and determine whether it's really important to check your phone or not. Oftentimes, we end up getting distracted when checking our phones -- resulting in hours of doomscrolling. Phone Link prevents that as you can take action to certain notifications directly from your PC -- so your phone stays in your pocket.

How to set up Microsoft Phone Link on your PC

As mentioned earlier, the app comes preinstalled on all Windows 11 computers. All you have to do is head to the Start menu or any app launcher that you may be using and look for Phone Link. Click on the result or hit the Enter key to launch the app.

Select whether you want to connect an iPhone or an Android device. After that, you will be asked to scan a QR code using your smartphone. Open the camera app on your phone and scan the QR code. Once done, you will be asked to enter a code displayed on your smartphone. Enter it to finish the setup process.