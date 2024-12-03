Key Takeaways Steam Link is now officially available on Raspberry Pi 5 after compatibility issues were resolved.

It's been more than a year since Raspberry Pi 5 was launched, and since then the clamor for Steam Link support has also grown on Reddit and Steam's community website. If you're part of that cohort, Valve finally has some good news, as Steam Link is now officially available on Raspberry Pi 5.

Why did Steam Link not work on Raspberry Pi 5 previously?

Steam Link for Raspberry Pi first came into being way back in 2018, allowing users to turn the Single Board Computer (SBC) into a game-streaming device. However, the Raspberry Pi foundation introduced some significant hardware and software changes in the Pi 5, resulting in Steam Link compatibility problems.

Older models like Raspberry Pi 4 rely on Broadcom APIs for interacting with GPU, but that's no longer the case with the newest model. Instead, the latest Raspberry Pi 5 uses standard Linux APIs for GPU. The Steam Link, on the other hand, was still relying on those Broadcom APIs, which was one of the main reasons why it's incompatible with the newest Pi. But now with the release of Steam Link v1.3.13, all those dependencies are gone, allowing everyone with a Pi 5 to stream their favorite video games from a PC to another display.

How to get Steam Link on your Raspberry Pi 5?

Installing the Steam Link on your Raspberry Pi is super easy. All you have to do is run a few commands in the terminal, which include the following:

sudo apt update

sudo apt upgrade

sudo apt install steamlink

steamlink

However, it's worth noting that these commands need to be entered in sequence for successful installation and opening of the Steam Link app to enjoy high-quality streaming resolutions, including 4K at 60 fps or 1080p at 240 fps.