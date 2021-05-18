The Windows 10 May 2021 Update is probably coming out today

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the Windows 10 May 2021 Update, there’s good news. It’s probably going to come out today. A leaked video published by Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter shows how to get the update.

Windows 10 May 2021 Update https://t.co/YlTSOwsJnb — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) May 18, 2021

The timing lines up. Last week was Patch Tuesday, and in the history of Windows 10, only two versions have been released on Patch Tuesday. Next week is the company’s Build 2021 developer conference, so that would be a conflict as well. That leaves one other week in May 2021 to release the May 2021 Update, this week. And since virtually every Windows 10 release happens on a Tuesday, the day is today.

As for what’s new in the update, it’s not much. This is a very minor update, even more so than 20H2 was. It has support for multiple Windows Hello cameras, Windows Defender Application Guard improvements, and Windows Management Instrumentation Group Policy Service improvements. That’s it.

The update takes minutes to install. That’s because like Windows 10 versions 1909 and 20H2, Windows 10 version 21H1 is just an enablement package. Here’s how that works. All of the features are already on your computer, but they’re hidden. The enablement package lights them up, bumps up the build number to 19043, and you’re good to go.

That also means that now, Windows 10 versions 21H1, 20H2, and 2004 all get the exact same updates. Moreover, they’re actually the only three supported versions of Windows 10 for consumers. They’re the same bits, just with different features lit up. In fact, those hidden features have been on your PC since they started testing them with Windows Insiders a while back.

To install the update, you’ll find it in Windows Update later on today. There are other methods, such as a clean installation with an ISO. You can check out our installation guide for more.