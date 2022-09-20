The Windows 11 2022 Update (version 22H2) is available now

Today, Microsoft is releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update, also known as Windows 11 version 22H2. The new update contains lots of new features, such as folders in the Start Menu, drag and drop in the taskbar, touch improvements, and a lot more.

The update has been in testing for a while. Being that Microsoft switched to an annual update cadence with Windows 11, it started testing some of these features a year ago. It’s essentially been feature-locked since the spring, with Windows Insiders only testing out servicing updates.

Start Menu improvements

What’s old is new again. You can rearrange the icons in the Start Menu to create folders, just like you could in Windows 10. Indeed, there were a lot of key Windows 10 features that didn’t make it into the initial Windows 11 release, mainly because the new OS was only put together in around nine months.

There are also more customization options. The Start Menu currently shows a selection of pinned apps, and recommended files that you’ve recently access. You can choose between the default, having more pinned apps, and having more recommendations. Of course, you can still shut off recommendations completely, but now, you’ll at least be able to minimize that area that used to just remain blank.

Touch and Snap improvements

If you use Windows with a tablet or a convertible, you’ll be happy to know that the experience is getting better. Previously, in order to access Snap Layouts, which let’s you choose a layout for windowed apps, you had to hover over the maximize button. Now, you can dra an app to the top of the screen to access it, something that will make it easier for touchscreen users.

There are new gestures as well. Swiping up from the bottom will bring up the Start Menu, and you can dismiss it by swiping down. Swiping right on the Start Menu will bring you to your All Apps list. If you swipe up from the right corner, you get Quick Settings, and if you swipe left or right with three fingers, you’ll get your recetly used apps.

Gaming improvements

As always, Microsoft is working on gaming improvements in Windows. One of them is the Controller Bar. This is a custom feature of the Xbox Game Bar that’s designed for people that use controllers. To get there, you just press the Xbox button on your controller.

Microsoft is also promising better graphics, including reduced latency in windowed apps that use DirectX 10 or 11. Auto HDR and VRR should be improved as well. There’s also a new HDR Calibration app, which does exactly what it says.

It’s not specifically a Windows 11 version 22H2 feature, or even a Windows 11 feature, but Microsoft shouted out its new gaming homepage in its Edge browser. It shows you your recently played games, Xbox achievements, Microsoft Rewards, and more.

A new File Explorer

File Explorer is getting a facelift, although this is actually coming in November. There’s an all-new design, which is meant to give you quick access to all of your most important and frequently used files.

And of course, File Explorer is getting tabs. That means that you can easily have multiple tabs of different folders open, navigating between them like pages in a web browser.

Lots more

Of course, that’s not all. Luckily, we have a roundup of everything that’s new in Windows 11 version 22H2.