Key Takeaways Windows 11 Beta and Dev builds have new Countdown and Timer widgets for easy time management.

Install the latest Clock app version from Microsoft Store to access these new widgets.

Windows 11 Dev build introduces extra features like Copilot and Windows Sandbox Client Preview access.

Do you use your Windows 11 machine as a timer? If you do, you'll want to take a look at what's happening over on the Beta channel. The Redmond giant has announced that the Windows 11 Beta branch has gotten its own timer and countdown features, so you'll never end up burning your dinner while watching YouTube videos ever again.

The Windows 11 Beta and Dev builds get new Countdown and Timer widgets

As announced on both the Windows 11 Beta and Dev build notes, the operating system is getting new widgets: Countdown and Timer. The Countdown widget lets you know when a specific time is coming up; the preview image shows that it can go into the days if need be. The Timer is for the reverse, by keeping tabs on how long something has taken. Using both is pretty easy:

After you open the widgets board, you can open the widgets picker by clicking the “+” button in the top right corner where you would be able to add these widgets to your board.

If you're interested in these apps, Microsoft does say you'll need the latest version of the Clock app on the Microsoft Store (11.2408.9.0 and higher). As such, be sure you've installed that before giving these widgets a spin.

The Windows 11 Dev build gets a few extra goodies

If you're on the Dev build, you'll also gain access to some nice extras. For one, that new Copilot key setting we saw two weeks ago is now live on the Dev build, so be sure to try setting it to a different app and see if it's worth your time. Also, if your PC was exempt from the Windows Sandbox Client Preview rollout that happened a little while ago, Microsoft is now pleased to announce that everyone can gain access to it and test it out.