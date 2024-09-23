A little while ago, Microsoft pushed an update to the Start menu that added a new account manager feature. This lets you view and customize your Microsoft-based subscriptions, such as Office 365, but there was one problem - it made signing out of your Windows account a complete chore. Fortunately, the newest release in the Release Preview channel adds a much-needed sign-out button that makes it easier to swap users.

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 26100.1876 to the Release Preview Channel

Source: Mockup.Photos

As posted in the Windows Insider Blog, the Redmond giant has apparently listened to user feedback about its new account manager in the Start menu. Beforehand, the menu replaced the "sign out" option in the Start menu and hid it behind a second menu in lieu of showing you your subscriptions. However, the latest patch fixes that:

[Start menu] New! The “Sign out” option is now on the account manager when you open the Start menu. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (…). A list of other users appears to make it easier to switch.

Microsoft is also making it easier to share local files. Now, if you pull up a location in the Search box, and then drag a file onto the result, Windows 11 will automatically move your files there. It's a nice way to move files around your PC and saves a few clicks.

On top of that, you'll now see media controls on the lock screen, giving you quick access to your music player while your device is locked. Plus, there are a few battery-oriented tweaks with this patch, such as a new energy recommendation that turns off HDR and a pop-up that warns you when your battery reaches 20% when Energy Saver is set to "Always On." If you'd like to give these a spin, be sure to grab the newest build on the Release Preview and give it a spin.