2025 is off to a strong start for Windows 11. In the first month or so of the year, Microsoft has already introduced a ton of new features for Windows Insiders across different channels, giving us all plenty of reasons to look forward to future updates. Let's break down some of these exciting changes.

Improved Windows Search (thanks to AI)

You can find things more easily... hopefully

One of the big features Microsoft has begun testing is an improved Windows Search feature on Copilot+ PCs . Leveraging the power of the NPU, Windows Search can now understand semantic language, so you can search for things by describing them instead of searching for a literal file name or quote. That includes the ability to search for photos that have a specific theme, for example, so it should make it easier to find the things you want if you have a lot of files and don't know where to start.

I'm not sure this is the improvement Windows Search needs, but it's nice to see nonetheless. I'd rather know that Microsoft has focused on things like addressing how sometimes typing too quickly in the Start menu can eat up the first character of your search, or how search results often open web searches instead of apps on your PC. That's the actual annoying part of Windows Search, in my opinion.

Still, an improvement is an improvement, and this new semantic search even works inside the Settings app. It's not clear when it will become widely available, but with many other Copilot+ features in the pipeline, I suspect we'll see a blowout of Copilot+ improvements in the coming months.

Customizable lock screen widgets

Giving users control? What a wild concept

It's been a long time now since Microsoft started adding more detailed information to the Windows 11 lock screen withsuch as stocks, sports, and so on. All of this was kind of forced onto users collectively , so you could turn them all off or leave them all on. Now, you can choose which of these widgets actually appear, so if you don't care about sports, you can remove that from your lock screen.

What's even cooler is that you can add basically any widget that supports the small size option, so you can make your lock screen truly as useful as you want it to be.

Like all cool things Windows does, there's a caveat here, which is that this feature is currently in testing only for users in the European Economic Area, likely as an effort to abide by the Digital Markets Act. Microsoft does say this will be coming to users in other regions eventually, so let's hope that's not too far off.

Music production is getting even better

MIDI is finally getting an upgrade