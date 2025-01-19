The Windows Forecast is a look at the future of Windows that comments on the latest news for Windows Insiders, as well as other major announcements in the Windows space each and every week. My name is João Carrasqueira, and I've been covering the world of Windows professionally since 2018. If there's something you'd like to see covered, you can reach me at joao@xda-developers.com

The new year is now in full gear, and Windows development is back up and running. This week brought a few changes to various channels in the Windows Insider program, so let's break them down.

Microsoft is still working on cross-device experiences?

This one is actually kind of interesting

The Settings app in Windows has had an option for sharing content across devices ever since Windows 10, and that was because Microsoft was going all-in on the idea of continuity between Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 PCs, so you'd be using one app on the phone, and continuing the exact same task on your PC. At the time, it felt like it made total sense, but I never understood why that page remained available in Windows 11 after Windows phones just vanished.

As it turns out, this feature is still getting use in some way. This week's build for users in the Release Preview channel, specifically those running Windows 11 version 23H2, adds an interesting new feature that lets you continue editing OneDrive files after you've been working on them on your phone. Basically, if you're using the OneDrive app on your phone to edit something like a Word document and you open your PC within five minutes of using your phone, Windows will ask if you want to keep working on that file. This is actually pretty cool, and something that should honestly have been executed better back when Microsoft was pushing for Windows 10 PCs and phones to work together. Microsoft talked about that idea a lot, but it felt like there was never a true effort to make it work.

Funny enough, in the blog post where this was announced, Microsoft says you can change your cross-device in a page that doesn't actually exist. Somehow, I'm not entirely surprised.

Can widgets ever become useful?

Microsoft keeps trying, but is it really?

Close

In a separate build, this time for users in the Beta channel of the Insider program, Microsoft also announced another change for Windows widgets. The company is making it easier for developers to show different kinds of content in their widgets by allowing a widget to pull any web content they want from a remote URL, rather than using the Adaptive Card format that Microsoft has been pushing for widget-like experiences.