For something as basic as thermal paste, people sure believe in a lot of myths about it. I mean, the role and impact of the TIM (thermal interface material) on your PC's performance isn't remotely as significant as the CPU cooler, RAM, or even the motherboard. Still, you'll find endless debates about the right way of applying thermal paste, how much of it you should use, and which brand is the best.

Whether you blame anecdotal evidence or ill-informed advice on the internet, there are one too many things PC builders get wrong about thermal paste, and its impact on the CPU temperature. While you should never resort to toothpaste or other adventurous materials to cool your CPU or GPU, it is still okay not to obsess over your thermal paste.

5 The stock thermal paste is worthless

Take stock of your bias