You can get better cooling for your PC with this Thermaltake AIO that's now 30% off for Cyber Monday.

Thermaltake TH240 ARGB AIO The Thermaltake TH240 ARGB AIO is a 240mm unit with plenty of cooling power and customizable RBG lighting.

Cyber Monday PC deals are coming in fast, with plenty of discounts on your favorite desktops, laptops, and PC accessories. If you've been looking for a way to improve cooling in your PC, you can always opt for more airflow with more case fans or purchase a better CPU cooler for your system. This is where an all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler could come in handy, offering the ability to cool down a CPU better than a conventional passive air cooling system.

Thermaltake's TH240 ARGB AIO is a wonderful solution for cooling that doesn't break the bank. While it is normally priced at $99.99, it is now being discounted to $69.99 during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The AIO features a 240mm radiator with fans, ARGB lighting, and a low-profile pump, making it easy to install in most systems. Furthermore, you get a high-performance water block with a copper base plate that can cool the CPU faster.

The AIO also includes a physical remote control unit that can control the ARGB lighting, just in case your current motherboard doesn't offer support for direct control through software. The AIO is compatible with a number of different Intel and AMD processors and, for the most part, should work with most current CPUs. Unfortunately, for this promotion, only the black unit is available at a discounted price, with the white model receiving no discount.

If interested, you can pick this up for a limited time, and just in case you're shopping for other items, you might want to check out some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on computer products that we found over the past few days.