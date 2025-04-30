Thermaltake Toughpower GT 750W $70 $100 Save $30 A powerful PSU that's going to be perfect for most builds out there. You get 750W of peak power and plenty of connectivity. Best of all, it's now 30% off for a limited time, falling to its lowest price yet. $70 at Amazon

While it gets overshadowed by flashier parts like the CPU and graphics card, the PSU is a pretty critical component of any PC build. Not having the proper power to match your component's needs could lead to a lower-performing machine or something even worse.

Of course, if you're not quite sure of what kind of PSU you might need, we have a pretty handy guide that can show you the ins and outs of choosing a quality PSU. With that said, we think this Thermaltake 750W PSU is going to be an excellent option, especially now that it's being discounted by 30%, dropping it down to its lowest price at just $70.

What's great about the Thermaltake 750W PSU?

This is an 80 Plus Gold-certified PSU, which means you're going to be getting better efficiency than something in the bronze and silver lines. This is important if you're someone that uses their computer all day, because a less efficient PSU means you're going to be using more power, which can quickly add up.

Furthermore, the PSU is ATX 3.1 compatible, and it comes with a PCIe 12V-2x6 connector that's perfect for higher-end graphics cards that require a lot of power. In addition, the PSU features a modular cable setup, and comes with a variety of flat cables to help you optimize the setup of the parts in your PC.

The built-in fan is quiet and powerful, which allows the PC to perform at its peak without being a noisy addition to your setup. Overall, you're getting a reliable PSU, that's great for performance PCs, and it even comes with a five-year warranty just in case you need support down the line. Grab it now for 30% off its retail price, and save big.