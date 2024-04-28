Key Takeaways From micro-sized options to gaming convertibles like the Acer Predator Triton 900, unusual laptop designs have evolved over the years.

Some unique laptops feature sliding keyboards for cooling, detachable second screens, or AR technology like the Spacetop, sparking innovation.

Lenovo stands out with unconventional offerings like the ThinkPad X220's swivel display and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid's laptop-tablet combo.

There has been a lot of development in the laptop sector over the last few decades. As such, we’ve seen the emergence of several new laptop categories, like convertibles and chromebooks. But sometimes, manufacturers decide to venture into uncharted design territories, which results in the creation of rather interesting-looking laptops. Today, we’ll recount 15 of the most unhinged laptop designs of all time.

15 Sony Vaio PCG-U1

A dainty-looking micro laptop

When talking about small-sized laptops, it’s easy to imagine an ultraportable device like the recently released Chuwi MiniBook X. However, back when Sony was also a member of the laptop landscape, the tech giant decided to stretch the definition of a laptop with the adorable Sony Vaio PCG-U1. Launched exclusively in Japan, this micro laptop from 2002 crammed a 6.4” screen and a keyboard with mouse buttons into a 1.86-pound chassis. The most surprising aspect about the tiny laptop is that it was fully capable of running Windows XP

14 Lenovo ThinkPad X220

A unique display for a business laptop

The Lenovo ThinkPad X220 isn’t very different from a normal business laptop, with its only standoffish quality being a few extra buttons under the display. However, the real highlight was its 12.7-inch touchscreen. Instead of rotating around a hinge like any normal convertible, you could swivel the display. While it was a unique idea, a screen that rotates along the vertical axis isn’t something I’d bring to any meeting if I owned the ThinkPad X 220.

13 Acer Predator Triton 900

A gaming laptop that’s also a… convertible?

Source: Predator Gaming via YouTube

The Acer Predator Triton was a full-fledged gaming laptop that was as great at running cutting-edge titles as it was at helping you create the next award-winning illustration. Besides its great specs, the laptop came with a 4K IPS touchscreen display that, when used in tandem with two Aero hinges on the side, could rotate by 180°, making it a solid laptop for designers and gamers alike. At least for those who could afford to shell out $3,800 for the device.

12 ASUS ROG Mothership

Its features are far wackier than its name

Released in 2019, the uber-expensive Asus ROG Mothership was a beast of a gaming laptop that packed blazing-fast components. Size-wise, it was an imposing 17.3-inch machine that weighed over 10 pounds and required two power supplies to function at max performance. However, the real show-stopper was its display. By removing the plastic tabs and pulling away the screen from the magnetic latch, you could easily unmount the display and the ROG Motherboard as a desktop. While the display's lack of support for touchscreen input was a missed opportunity, it was a weird laptop with an even sillier price and size.

11 HP Spectre Foldable

A foldable laptop, in every sense of the word

Close

In its usual laptop mode, the HP Spectre Foldable resembles a premium consumer laptop, but the magic happens when you remove the magnetically connected keyboard from the device.

All of a sudden, you get a huge 17-inch touchscreen OLED screen, which you can use as a tablet, or prop on a stand and turn into a PC. Despite its unique form factor, there are a few issues with the bizarre-looking foldable laptop, though it’s worth looking into if you have $5,000 you’re willing to blow on an interesting product.

10 Asus Transformer Book T300 Chi

T300 Chi, roll out!

Released back in 2016, the Transformer Book T300 was a lightweight hybrid device that could switch between tablet and laptop modes by detaching its 12.5-inch display from the magnetic locks of the Bluetooth keyboard. Unfortunately, since the keyboard and the actual laptop, or rather, the display were separate devices, you needed to use more than a few wires to charge the entire setup. Nevertheless, it was a solid (but weird) tablet-cum-laptop from the Windows 8 era.

9 Lenovo ThinkPad W700ds

A normal-looking laptop, until you pull out the second screen

Back when I wrote about the craziest laptops in recent times, I mentioned Razer’s Project Valerie, a prototype laptop from 2017 that packed two additional screens in a single chassis. However, Lenovo was far ahead of Razer in multi-screen game. Released back in 2009, the ThinkPad W700ds was an expensive, 17-inch machine armed with a second 10.4-inch screen that you could pop out from the right. As if that’s not crazy enough, Lenovo decided to add a small stylus-compatible tablet interface near the touchpad and a Pantone color calibrator built into the display!

8 JLPGA PowerBook 170

An old-school MacBook that barely resembles its modern counterparts

Love them or hate them, you’ll have to admit that modern-day MacBooks look stunning with their sleek, no-nonsense designs. However, the JLPGA variant of the PowerBook 170 was a far cry from its successors. Like the Sony Vaio PCG-U1, it was released exclusively in Japan. While the normal PowerBook 170 was somewhat decent-looking, this particular model, launched to commemorate the Japanese Ladies Professional Golf Association, had one of the silliest color schemes I’ve ever seen in consumer laptops. Although it’s one of the rarest Mac systems, I can’t suppress my smile every time I look at this colorful device that looks more like a toy instead of a laptop.

7 Acer Predator Helios 700

A sliding keyboard conceals the powerful cooling solution within

At first glance, the Acer Predator Helios 700 looked a lot like your typical gaming laptop. It had solid specs for a laptop from 2019, came with enough RGB LED lights to blind yourself if you booted it up in the dark, and packed a fancy 17.3-inch display. However, this beast of a gaming machine came with a “Hyperdrift keyboard,” which you could slide out to reveal two large cooling fans underneath. Although doing so made the laptop look rather weird, this allowed you to improve the airflow in the laptop.

6 Spacetop

You’ll need special AR glasses to see the display

Although augmented reality still hasn’t gone mainstream, AR glasses have started gaining popularity since 2023. The Spacetop is a laptop that leverages AR technology to project multiple displays above the keyboard. What makes it one of the wildest laptops ever is the fact that it doesn’t feature a screen. Instead, the Spacetop consists of just a sensor with head-tracking capabilities and a keyboard, where you can plug the AR glasses and run your favorite web apps. While it sounds extremely futuristic, one thing’s for sure: you’re bound to get some interesting reactions if you try using the Spacetop in public!

5 Dell XPS M2010

Umm, Dell, that’s a screen with a laptop built into it

Source: Florian Kleiner via Kleinanzeigen

If you thought the Asus ROG Mothership was a crazy laptop, you’ll be surprised (and amused) to learn that there was a laptop that tried the same formula over ten years before its release. Launched in 2006, the Dell XPS M2010 was a ridiculous device that resembled a small monitor attached to a PC rather than a laptop. Besides possessing more ports than the best docking stations on the market, the Dell XPS M2010 also lets you use its keyboard and trackpad wirelessly. The craziest part? Dell created this bonkers machine as a business laptop, which made zero sense, as it was as portable as a pair of dumbbells.

4 Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

A treat for graphics designers and artists

We’ve already covered the Lenovo ThinkPad W700ds and its dual-screen setup, though the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 had a second display that was quite different from the company's other offering. For one, the screen in question was an 8-inch display that occupied almost half of the keyboard. Plus, it supported touch inputs and came with a stylus, making it similar to a drawing tablet, except, well it was built into the laptop. Unfortunately, the second display was rather clunky to use, making it more of a gimmick than a decent addition to the ThinkBook lineup.

3 Lenovo Legion 9i

The coolest laptop on this list, literally

Close

Typically, even the most powerful gaming laptops can rival the cooling prowess of a full-sized desktop. The Lenovo Legion 9i is an exception because this behemoth of a gaming laptop comes with a robust liquid cooling system. Being a fairly recent gaming laptop, it features the latest hardware and packs enough horsepower to run all your games without breaking a sweat. Its $3,800 price tag is a bummer, though you get what you pay for: a top-tier gaming laptop that’s free from thermal issues or overheating.

Related Lenovo Legion 9i review: The best gaming laptop money can buy Thanks to its liquid cooling system, the Lenovo Legion 9i packs incredible power in a surprisingly thin chassis.

2 Asus Zenbook Duo

The best dual-screen laptop. Period