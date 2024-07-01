Key Takeaways Top time-tracking tools for laptops: Toggl Track, Timely, TrackingTime, Clockify, and Timing.

The 80/20 rule in time management suggests focusing on 20% of tasks for 80% of results.

Benefits of time tracking include improved habits, better task planning, team management, and identifying unproductive tasks.

Tracking your work hours is an essential productivity tool to improve your workflow. It lets you focus on tasks that matter the most, and helps you get through a busy schedule efficiently. Thankfully, there is no shortage of time-tracking tools out there, and among them, we have hand-picked the top options to master your time on your laptop. Whether you are a professional, student, or freelancer, check out these software solutions to boost your productivity.

The ‘Pareto Principle’ concept (often known as the 80/20 rule) applies to time management as well. It suggests that roughly 80% of your results come from 20% of your efforts. So, track your time and focus on the most important tasks to maximize your productivity.

5 Toggl Track

Toggl Track goes beyond basic time tracking and offers a bunch of add-ons to manage your business like a pro. Apart from automated time tracking, it supports timesheet reports, invoicing, time reporting, and analytics. It aims to deliver a one-stop solution for all your personal and business needs.

One of the best features of Toggl Track is seamless integration with third-party apps. You can link productivity tools like Asana, Jira, Evernote, Notion, Slack, Todoist, Outlook, and more, to sync relevant data in Toggl in real time. If you are a developer, you can use the Toggl Track API to create your own integration, or rely on Zapier to connect apps and automate workflows.

Once you establish a connection, the Toggl Track button will appear in your favorite apps and give you a continual reminder to track your time. Toggl Track also supports Pomodoro to set the amount of time for a task with short breaks in between.

Toggl Track is available on all major desktop and mobile platforms. With unlimited time tracking, clients, tags, and integration with popular tools, the Toggl Track free plan is good enough for personal use and freelancers. The Starter plan begins at $9 per user per month, or higher if you want more options.

