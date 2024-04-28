Key Takeaways Microsoft's new Outlook app on Windows falls short — it's slow, memory-hungry, non-native, and missing features.

Spark, Canary Mail, Postbox, Twobird, and Mailbird are top alternatives to consider for your email needs.

These email app alternatives offer unique features, customization options, and pricing plans for Windows users.

Back in May 2022, Microsoft started ‘Project Monarch’ to deliver a unified Outlook app on Windows. Often known as ‘One Outlook’, it’s a progressive web app (PWA) designed to replace the Win32 and UWP apps for Windows and even Mac. Fast-forward to today, Microsoft has already announced that it will retire and replace the default Mail app with a new Outlook client on Windows. I gave the new Outlook app a fair shot on my laptop and came away frustrated.

Microsoft really dropped the ball with the new Outlook app on Windows. It’s slow, memory-hungry, doesn’t look or feel native (of course), and misses out on many important features. Thankfully, there's no shortage of Outlook mail app alternatives for Windows. Among them, I have picked the top five options for you.

Related 10 essential apps you should install on your new PC Just got a new Windows PC? Here are 10 apps you should install to help you make the most of it.

1 Spark

Close

Spark used to be a Mac-exclusive email app. The popular email app officially launched on Windows in late 2022, and it can be an ideal companion to manage your inboxes. Spark for Mac is loaded with useful features, and the company’s Windows version is no different.

Let’s start with Smart Inbox. It acts exactly like Outlook’s Focused Inbox and separates main emails from other messages. If you have several email accounts linked with Spark, the unified inbox comes in handy to check all of your messages. Its list of features continues with the ability to block senders, pin important emails, group emails by folder, mute threads, snooze email notifications, reminders, send later, and more.

Spark + AI is another useful add-on with a neat implementation. It’s basically an email writing assistant that drafts professional messages in no time. It can rephrase, proofread, and adjust your email tone, just in time for those moments when you really aren't in the mood to filter yourself.

Spark’s user interface is straightforward and easy to use. It offers a new, clean home screen to check your unread emails at a glance. Spark is available on Windows, Android, Mac, iPhone, and iPad. It’s free to download and use. Features such as Spark + AI, priority email, a new home screen, and more are unlocked with a $5 Premium plan. You can check the detailed feature comparison from Spark’s official webpage.

Spark See at Microsoft Store

2 Canary Mail

Canary is another cross-platform email app that can replace the new Outlook software on Windows. The company prioritizes AI and privacy features to stand out in a crowded market.

Canary Mail enables SecureSend encryption by default to send encrypted emails to anyone. You can also enter the expiry date and revoke sent emails at any time. The company has done a splendid job with the user interface. It uses a translucent theme, which looks modern and native on Windows. You can change font size, preview lines, and change the default theme from the Preferences menu.

Other features include AI Copilot to compose and summarize emails, 1-click unsubscribe button, read receipts, PGP (Pretty Good Privacy) & SecureSend Encryption, unlimited mail account size, customization options, and more. The Canary Pro plan starts at $30 per year or $80 for a lifetime license. You can also get the Canary Pro universal plan at $49 per year or $149 as a one-time purchase and enjoy your favorite email app with pro features on all the major platforms.

Canary Mail See at Microsoft Store

3 Postbox

Close

Thanks to an intuitive UI, a long list of features, email organization features, customization options, and a few thoughtful add-ons, Postbox can be an excellent alternative to Outlook. It supports dark and light themes, and you can even purchase additional theme packs from the official website.

Postbox has a handy focus mode to filter your messages based on attachments, unread status, reminders, subscriptions, social, and more. You can also categorize emails into different topics, such as Important, Work, Home, Personal, Later, to easily find them again with a single click.

Postbox supports smart folders, too. It shows all your email messages that meet the specific criteria you set. For instance, you can create a smart folder that stores all emails from credit card companies, regardless of the current folder where a message is stored.

Postbox offers a 30-day free trial. After that, you can purchase the lifetime license for $49.

Postbox See at Postbox