There's a new sheriff in town. AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D turned heads on launch and was quickly branded as a knockout blow to Intel. Its gaming prowess is undeniable, but what titles benefit most from the new X3D implementation? This isn't an exhaustive list, but here are 6 that have had their benchmark numbers shattered upon its release.

6 Counter-Strike 2

Valve's tactical FPS feasts on 3D-V Cache

In esports titles, frames-per-second is everything. Any significant variability in framerate or sustained periods of sub-par performance can be the difference between victory and defeat. Counter-Strike 2 absolutely loves the X3D platform. The 9800X3D performs beautifully, whether you find yourself on on the Sicilian streets of Inferno or the lush swamps of Ancient. Like most games on this list, the game feasts on 3D-V Cache, and Source 2 seems to take advantage of it fully. Users are seeing average framerates well into the 600s, while lows don't dip below the magic 240 number, allowing professionals to stay above the refresh rate of their displays.

5 Dragon's Dogma 2

Scales incredibly well on X3D chips

On release, Dragon's Dogma 2 was tough on CPUs. Even after CAPCOM made some optimizations to performance, it's still heavily CPU-bound. Because of this, the 9800X3D is exceptional here. Previous X3D chips were more than adequate at bringing the average framerate above the 100 mark, but the 9800X3D improves on this even further. Some users are reporting gains of up to 20%, and with further optimizations to the game's performance, that delta can only increase.

4 Escape From Tarkov

The 9800X3D is the bona fide king of Tarkov