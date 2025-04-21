For years, running virtual machines inside Type-2 hypervisors was the least exhausting solution for Windows users who wanted to tinker with Linux tools and services. But with the arrival of the original Windows Subsystem for Linux, it became a lot easier to integrate the FOSS operating system’s app suite into Microsoft’s flagship OS. Building on its predecessor, WSL2 leverages the Virtual Machine Platform component of the bare-metal Hyper-V platform to run a VM that’s ultra-light as well as deeply integrated into your Windows setup.

Whether you’re a computing enthusiast looking to build wacky projects or a hardcore coder who can’t move away from Windows, WSL2 serves as a solid alternative to dual-booting or deploying VMs inside VirtualBox or VMware Workstation Pro. As a Linux fanatic myself, it has completely changed the way I use Windows, especially once I used it in tandem with these neat applications.

7 Runtipi/CasaOS

A simple way to jump into containerization