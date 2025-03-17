People play video games for a multitude of reasons. While some games serve as an escape from reality, others take players to the verge of insanity with their brutally difficult levels. In this list, we'll cover some of the most challenging games ever made, each offering unique trials for even the most seasoned players.

8 Ghosts 'n Goblins

Released by Capcom in 1985