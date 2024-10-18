After getting a new 3D printer, the first thing you will want to do is start your first project. But one question still remains. Which 3D modeling software will you use? While you can find thousands of 3D models online that are available to download, if you want to make your own design, you will need to use a 3D modeling program.

Luckily, in 2024, there is no shortage of programs available to help you do the job. While some software may have a high bar to entry or just a steep learning curve, they all have pros and cons and can be useful in different scenarios. So, while there is no “best” 3D printing software, there are a ton of options to choose from that will fit your workflow and projects. Here we will highlight some of our top picks for various use cases.

7 Blender

Easy to get, difficult to master

This 3D modeling software is different from traditional CAD software, but it can still do everything normal CAD software can do, albeit, after watching a few YouTube tutorials and installing a few add-ons. Blender needs no introduction at this point, since it has become well-known as a great tool for VFX artists and 3D modeling for game development. Blender is hit or miss for a lot of people though when it comes to 3D printing, as the software was not necessarily built for 3D printing, but where the software does excel is with organic shapes and artistic designs that don't need precise measurements. This makes it perfect for figurines and other non-functional 3D prints.

While it is entirely possible to create designs that rival or even surpass other CAD software on this list, the ability to do so is entirely dependent on your skill and experience with the software, or at least your dedication to learning it. Blender is free to use and open source, it always has been and always will be. So, if you're looking to do other 3D modeling projects apart from 3D printing, it is a fantastic tool. However, if you are only looking to do 3D printing with it, you will need to use the 3D printing toolbox found in the settings of Blender, the CAD sketcher add-on, or use a different application like Cura to make it print-ready.

6 ZBrush

For artists and designers

ZBrush is 3D modeling software meant for artists and designers. The software, as the name suggests, lets you sketch models and characters using a pen. The software is great when it comes to sculpting models and helps artists use organic shapes and intricate details that don't need precise measurements.

If you are looking for software that doesn't need precise measurements for functional designs, then ZBrush might just be for you, if you already have the setup for it. This tool can help artists bring their characters and artwork to life from a 2D space to a 3D space, then easily convert them into 3D objects.

5 Solidworks

Great for engineering

Solidworks is the de facto CAD software for engineers who need very specific measurements and dynamically moving parts in their prints. The software goes further than just 3D modeling and printing, with additional features like real-time simulations so that users can ensure their creations work before they spend hours printing out the designs.

This software is perfectly capable of making simple 3D designs and printing them with no problem, but unless you're going to take full advantage of the advanced tools present in the software, you may just be better off using one of the other software on this list.

4 Rhino

Best geometry and surface textures

Rhino is a 3D modeling software that is exceptional at handling extremely complex geometric shapes and texturing. This software uses non-uniform rational basis spline (NURBS) models that let users create mathematical formulas to create precise shapes and curves. And don't worry, if you don't like math, the software also supports two types of coding languages: Rhinoscript and Python.

Rhino is known for its vast network of add-ons and plugins from both the community and the company itself. Out of the box, this software can be used with numerous other software, like V-ray, KeyShot, and Twinmotion for additional rendering and visualization features. There are even plugins for architecture in the form of VisualARQ, and CrossGems for artists and designers who make jewelry.

3 Onshape

Free to use but no ownership

Onshape is a cloud-based 3D printing software that requires you to be constantly connected to the internet for it to work. The program has a very simple interface, and if you've ever worked with 3D printing software, it will be quite easy to use and navigate, making it a perfect program for beginners.

Onshape has both a free and paid version of the app so that you can try out the software before you buy it. But, unfortunately, the company has recently nerfed the free plan. Before, the biggest limitation was that you weren't allowed to sell your designs or final products, which is understandable for a non-commercial free license.

But with the recent changes to the free program, you no longer own the rights to your design and all projects created on the software are made available for the public and can't be used commercially. This program is great if you want a free space to practice, but unless you are a beginner or want to pay for the ludicrously expensive subscription plan, you are better off using other programs on this list.

If you are looking at the paid version of the software, then you will have access to an extremely versatile set of advanced tools to use, as well as a feature tree that lets you revert to previous models in your design. The cloud-based nature of the software allows multiple people to work on the project together and helps improve collaboration in a business setting. Although expensive, the premium tiers of this software can sometimes be more cost-effective than other software, as some of the advanced tools present in the software are only available as paid add-ons in other AutoCAD software.

2 Plasticity

Best value for the money

Plasticity is a great middle-ground for people who want to create detailed 3D models but don't want to break the bank to do it. While other software programs will charge you via subscription service or very expensive lifetime fees, Plasticity offers its tool as a one-off purchase of $150 for the indie license, and for businesses it's $300.

Plasticity is extremely intuitive to use, has advanced geometry and modeling tools, and allows you to own and keep all the designs you create. There is a free trial that you can use to test the software before you buy it. This software may not be as powerful as some of the other tools on this list, but for its price and what it gives you, it is a steal.

1 Autodesk Fusion 360

For CAD, CAM, and CAE

Fusion 360 is, at this point, an industry standard for 3D printing, being the most popular CAD software that also features CAM and CAE elements. Like Onshape, it is a cloud-based software that requires constant internet access to use. On top of this, Fusion 360 has been limiting the features in its free version for quite some time now, and it doesn't seem to be getting better. On the plus side, Fusion 360 has a free one-year subscription service for hobbyists as long as the person makes under $1000 from the designs (ironically, the same price as the yearly subscription for the premium model) and doesn't use it in large-scale business operations.

There are three caveats though: the license needs to be renewed every year (this used to be 3 years), you will need to create an account on the platform, and you will need to navigate through the site, which constantly redirects you to its premium models, other packages, or free 30-day trial with limited features. But for your convenience, you can use this link to get where you need to go. On the plus side, the free version of this software allows you to work on 10 projects at a time, it uses a feature tree that allows you to revert to previous versions of your model if you make a mistake. This software is ideal for users who want to use both direct and freeform modeling, as well as parametric designs.

As you can see, there are various reasons that these programs exist. Some users who are less concerned about precise measurements and resulting dimensions may want to use software such as Blender or ZBrush for artistic purposes. Other programs work with more precise mathematics, with different types of modeling and simulation options. Available plugins and pricing models will also have an impact on which program you choose. Depending on your needs, one of these best in class programs could be an excellent choice!