Docker containers are a great way to add functionality to your NAS outside the available app store. Whether you're running a Synology enclosure or a DIY server, it's possible to download and manage container images. I run a few containers on three NAS enclosures in the home office and I want to share my favorite Docker containers to help you get started with this new way of deploying apps.

1 Portainer

Portainer is a web UI for managing docker containers on any device with it installed. Available for NAS enclosures, this is a good alternative to native container managers. If you're new to the world of docker containers, I'd recommend Portainer as it's an easy way to install, manage, update, and remove containers. The UI is easy to learn and use, whether you're a beginner or an expert. Like most other computer-related tasks, learning the command-line interface for working with containers is the way to go and Portainer will enable you to go at your own pace.

2 Watchtower

Updates can be a pain when running more than a dozen containers, especially if some have regular update cycles. That's where Watchtower comes into play. This container-based solution allows you to automate the process of updating other containers. It'll pull images, shut down containers, apply changes, and get everything back up and running without human intervention. I've enjoyed playing around with Watchtower and now it handles many mundane tasks without requiring input from myself.

3 Flame Dashboard

Have you ever been in the position where you clear your browser's cache only to realize you've forgotten all the various addresses for your internal (and external) services? That's where Flame Dashboard can completely change your life by offering quick access to everything you frequently use. Think of it as a replacement for browser bookmarks, letting you link to internal services on your LAN, as well as external websites. Adding booklets to Plex, Gmail, and other used services can help you navigate with a gorgeous UI.

4 Jellyfin

Running Plex or Jellyfin can transform your NAS enclosure into a media streaming platform. These services allow you to catalog media and stream it to clients on the LAN, and anywhere in the world if the NAS is correctly configured. Jellyfin is powerful, free, and has client apps available for Android, iOS, and some TVs. If you're looking to keep everything self-hosted, Jellyfin may be the best media streaming choice for your NAS.

IT Tools is something I've relied on for a year or so. It's exceptional for getting hold of developer tools. IT Tools can do everything if you need to convert color values, generate 2FA codes, grab some system info, convert data, parse a URL, or even generate a QR code. It's a time-saver by combining various tools into a single package, which can be run on your NAS as a container and loaded with a single URL.

6 Vaultwarden

Bitwearden has been my go-to password manager for years and I don't see that changing anytime soon. The best part is the ability to run my own instance of Bitwarden and keep the vault local on a NAS. With the NAS configured for external access with a reverse proxy and Synology's DDNS service, I can load up all my passwords on the go without relying on a third-party service for hosting anything.

Play around with docker containers

There are thousands of container images available for various services and apps. I'd suggest searching for frequently used services and see if there's a container. Load it up on your NAS and have fun! As with anything you do with a NAS, always back up your data before doing anything on the enclosure. If you have one available, I recommend using a second NAS to test the images and your settings to make sure it works without any trouble.