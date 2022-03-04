These are the Best Rugged Cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus in 2022

Samsung’s 2022 flagship lineup is finally out, headlined by the Galaxy S22 Ultra and backed by the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22. For many people, the Galaxy S22 can be a bit too small and the Galaxy S22 Ultra a bit too expensive, so there’s a clear opportunity for the Plus model to shine through. If you’ve decided to pick up this device, you’ll no doubt want to protect it from scratches, drops, and fingerprints. While a simple clear can keep minor scratches and smudges off your Galaxy S22 Plus, it can’t protect your shiny new phone against major drops. For the best all-around protection, a rugged case is your best bet. To help you pick one, we have rounded up the best rugged cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus below.

While last year’s Galaxy S21 Plus was a bit unloved, this year’s model has a couple of things going in its favor. For most people, the Galaxy S22 Plus is a perfect size, especially considering the regular model is smaller than the last year. In addition, the Galaxy S22 Plus also packs a bigger battery than the base model. Take a look at some of our case picks below to protect your new purchase.

Doxlin Built-in camera lens cover This rugged case from Doxlin not only keeps your Galaxy S22 Plus safe against drops and falls but also protects the camera with a built-in, slide-on lens cover. The case is wireless charging compatible and snugly fits your phone without adding too much bulk. View at Amazon

Poetic Spartan All-around protection This full-body rugged case from Poetic has extra raised corners along the front to protect the display. Also has a kickstand and a built-in screen protector View at Amazon

Poetic Guardian A clear rugged case Poetic Guardian Case offers robust full-body protection from all angles. Its clear back is scratch-proof and lets you show off the color of your phone while the built-in screen protector keeps that expensive display safe from scratches and other harm. View at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Bettle Pro Best in class protection) This case from SUPCASE features a dual-layer rugged body for the best-in-class protection. Also comes with a built-in kickstand and a detachable rotating belt clip. View at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Tough Armor Built-in kickstand Made with TPU and polycarbonate, Spigen Tough Armor provides solid protection against drops and scratches. It also has a built-in kickstand to prop the device up for watching Netflix or making video calls. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Protection with style A stylish-looking case that also does a great job at protecting your shiny new Galaxy S22 Plus from scratches, falls, and drops. The case has raised lips around the display for added protection and Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption. View at Amazon

Spider case 360-degree protection This case is IP68 certified for dust and water protection, has shock-absorption corners, and is compatible with wireless charging. Not to mention it comes with a built-in screen guard. View at Amazon

Ringke Fusion X Translucent bumper Here's a rugged case that has a nice translucent design. It adds a good amount of protection but doesn't add too much bulk or make the phone very thick. View at Amazon

i-Blason Ares Case Thick and protective This is for those who don't mind a slightly thicker case but want great protection. Keep in mind that it doesn't have a built-in screen protector, even though it may look like it. View at Amazon Promoted

As you can see, there are plenty of great rugged cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus. A rugged case can be more expensive than your average silicone case but the extra protection it provides is definitely worth the cost in the long run, especially if you drop your phone a lot. For the ultimate protection, we recommend the SUPCASE Unicorn Bettle Pro case. If you’re looking for something stylish, Spigen’s Rugged Armor is the best option on the list.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Galaxy S22 Plus sits between the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It packs a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, triple cameras and a large 4,500mAh battery. View at Samsung

