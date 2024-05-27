Key Takeaways Keep your router updated to protect your home network from security threats and ensure your devices are secure.

Verify that your Android TV box is Play Protect certified to avoid malware and potential security risks.

Updating out-of-date tech and creating separate networks for IoT devices can enhance overall security.

Your home is supposed to feel like a safe place, but with news of zero-day exploits and data leaks feeling more common with each passing day, it can be hard to know just how secure things actually are. As we put more of our lives online, keeping an eye on which devices are on our network is more important than ever. If you’re interested in tech, you’ve probably got quite a few devices on your network, that you don’t want to take offline, and the good news is you probably don’t need to most of the time.

4 Your old router

Your router is like the front door to your home, acting as the front line of security between your devices and the internet at large. Your router’s firewall is perhaps the most important aspect of your home network’s security. The problem is that many of us don’t want to upgrade our routers all that often, and if we’ve had one for a few years, the software may be well out of date. It’s a good idea to update your router’s firmware to the latest version to patch security issues that have been found after launch. If it’s been a year or two since the last update, it’s a good time to start thinking about getting a new router with the best Wi-Fi routers still receiving firmware updates.

That being said, you need to make sure you’ve set your router with the right security settings to get the most out of it. For starters, you should be using WPA-2 or newer for your network security with a reasonably complex password. WPA-2 can technically be bypassed with the right hardware and software, but it’s a lot better than WEP or using no security at all.

Most modern routers also allow you to set up a guest network or even an IoT network you can use with older devices or devices you don’t trust as much, like generic Wi-Fi-connected smart home tech. Setting up one of these networks can keep these devices separate from the rest of your devices, like your PC and phone.

3 Android TV boxes

Make sure its Play Protect certified

While buying one of the best Android TV boxes is a great way to upgrade a TV with streaming apps, not all boxes are created equal. Cheap Android TV boxes have been found to contain malware a few too many times to trust anything but the top brands. Of course, you can get an Android TV box that’s Play Protect certified by Google so you know your device is safe, but a lot of average users don’t know what that is. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to check if your device is certified by heading into the Play Store settings.

It’s nice to get movies and TV shows for free, but not if you have to sacrifice your security for it. If you’ve got one of these devices connected to your home network, it’s a good idea to make sure it’s properly secure. Alternatively, you also want to protect your account, so you should be careful about signing into other devices, such as hotel TVs.

2 IOT

Who has access to your camera feeds?

IoT devices like smart home tech and connected appliances are incredibly useful, though these devices are very rarely able to be updated. And even if they can be, unless you’ve got one from a big brand, it probably won’t be. Cameras are one of the main concerns since the last thing you want is someone unknown watching you in your home.

We love smart home tech like smart locks, and smart speakers, and even building our own security cameras, but it’s important to make sure these devices are secure. Your Wi-Fi router should have a firewall built-in that can help keep these devices from making outside connections, but you might need to make sure it’s enabled. Some routers even have more advanced security packages that can identify risky devices and isolate them automatically. Netgear Armor is one such example available on most Nighthawk and Orbi routers from the past few years. While it’s pricey, the ease of use and user interface make it a solid option. You could also build your own firewall to save a bit of cash.

One of the strangest phenomena I experienced back when I was working as a phone tech was how many people refused to update their devices. Whether it’s concerns about introducing new bugs or slowing the device down, some people don’t want to update their devices, and that’s a serious security risk. One of the main reasons updates are pushed out is to address security vulnerabilities, so you should really update your phone and computer as soon as you reasonably can after the update is available.

Some devices also don’t notify you of updates. This can be true of wireless routers as well, which tend to avoid taking your internet down to apply an update. You can often set an automatic update time in the middle of the night, so your devices can stay up to date without taking any time out of your day.

What can you do?

One of the simplest things you can do to help with your security is just to check for updates. It’s free and usually fairly quick to update a PC or phone. Home cybersecurity is important and making sure you’re using secure settings, like WPA-2 or WPA-3 for your Wi-Fi and changing your admin password from the default, can be a great way to improve security. Another thing you can do is create a guest network or an IoT network for those device since they may have unaddressed vulnerabilities. You can also have your guests use it so they don’t have access to your local network.

It’s also a good idea to make sure you’re buying a product from a reputable company. If you’re signing in to a random TV box you got on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, you could be setting yourself up for problems. Security cameras are another device that you really don’t want to try to save a buck on a no-name brand. It’s just not worth the risk.