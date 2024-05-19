Key Takeaways Try Arc for productivity boost with customization and unique features like Arc Easel and integration options.

Whether you use Windows, macOS, or Linux, web browsers certainly play a vital role in your workflow. Most desktop users prefer Google Chrome, or stick with the default options like Safari or Microsoft Edge on their laptops. However, that shouldn’t stop you from exploring several robust third-party web browsers out there. Some of the unique features these browsers offer may interest you and could help increase your productivity. Keep reading to learn more about the top underrated browsers to try.

1 Arc

Let’s start the list with the newest entrant in the web browser space. Arc is Chromium-based and compatible with all the extensions from the Chrome Web Store. It uses a unique interface with all the options neatly tucked into the sidebar.

Arc offers a lot of customization and a capable theming engine. You can tweak your profile look with a robust theme editor and even utilize Arc Boost to change font type and appearance on your favorite websites. The possibilities are endless here.

Other unique features include Arc Easel to map out your ideas on an infinite whiteboard, Arc Integration to check updates on your favorite websites with a single glance, and real-time collaboration options. While Arc scores high on customization and features, the cross-platform availability is still a weakness. Arc is only accessible on Mac, Windows, and iPhone. Additionally, most of its unique features are unavailable on Windows and iPhone. So if you use Windows and are looking to enhance your workflow, check out these 10 best productivity apps.

2 Vivaldi

Vivaldi emphasizes customization, tab management, and privacy to stand out from a crowded web browser market. This Chromium browser has covered the basics with cross-platform availability on all the major platforms. You can sync your data and access Vivaldi across Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iPhone.

Vivaldi promises to deliver a faster experience with snappy window openings. The tab management is another unique aspect worth talking about. You can enable vertical tabs, sort out your tabs into two-level Tab Stacks, utilize split screens, and even hibernate unnecessary ones.

The company offers dedicated privacy statistics to glance over the number of prevented trackers, ads being blocked by specific websites, and more. In terms of customization, you can use custom colors and wallpapers and even take inspiration from other community members from the Theme Library.

Vivaldi also offers productivity tools like Calendar, Mail, Screenshot, Contacts Manager, and others to avoid third-party solutions. Vivaldi is available on Android Automotive OS, too. Audi has already announced that it will offer Vivaldi on their new models.

3 DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo is often known as a secure alternative to Google search engine. The company offers a lightweight web browser for desktop and mobile. Unlike other web browsers, DuckDuckGo clears the clutter and focuses on simplicity to win over you.

DuckDuckGo isn’t based on Chromium; instead, it uses Apple’s WebKit rendering system. This means your existing Chrome or Edge extensions aren’t compatible with DuckDuckGo. If it’s a deal breaker for you, skip DuckDuckGo and check our other options on the list.

As expected, DuckDuckGo has hit it out of the park with privacy features. First of all, it doesn’t track your browsing activities, it actively stops trackers from Google and Facebook, blocks app trackers on Android, and gives a one-click solution to delete all browsing data.

DuckDuck also offers a Privacy Pro add-on to unlock VPN and features like Personal Information Removal and Identity Theft Restoration. It’s priced at $10 per month.

4 Opera GX

Opera GX is built upon Opera and offers unique features for gamers. Let’s start with its theme options. The default UI uses the GX Classic theme with a trendy red accent. It also offers GX desktop wallpapers to elevate your gaming setup in no time.

Opera GX comes with a built-in free VPN network. You can also upgrade to VPN Pro to enable a system-wide VPN. It has a built-in ad blocker that lets you pin frequently used apps on the sidebar, pinboards to save web content, Lucid mode to enhance videos and images, and Opera Flow to send files between devices in seconds.

You can limit CPU, RAM, and network usage to get the most out of your gaming and browsing. GX Corner offers free games, promo deals, a game-release calendar, and gaming news, all in a single place. Like Copilot on Microsoft Edge, Opera GX has integrated the Aria AI tool to help you write emails, articles, social posts, and presentation content with a single click.

5 Brave

Brave is another underrated web browser that deserves more attention. It shows you the blocked ads and trackers, saved bandwidth, and saved time, transparently all on the home screen. Like DuckDuckGo, it focuses on privacy to deliver a better web browsing experience.

Brave blocks invasive ads, cross-site trackers, third-party cookies, fingerprinting, protection against bounce tracking, and also has built-in malware and phishing protection. There are several unnecessary add-ons like Brave Rewards and Crypto Wallet, though.

Like other popular browsers, Brave is based on Chromium and remains compatible with all your frequently used Chrome extensions.

Browse the web in style

As you can see from the list above, each option has its own unique features which may convince you to actually try out a new browser. Arc brings useful productivity features. Opera GX is ideal for your gaming needs. Vivaldi has a bunch of useful tools. DuckDuckGo and Brave are focused on user privacy and security. There's something for everyone. If you are an existing Google Chrome user and want to try out Arc, read our dedicated guide to learn more about all the differences between the two.