Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 16-17 where you'll be able to find plenty of deals to save money on a vast collection of products. Some of these will include NAS enclosures , but which are the best devices to keep tabs on to see if they are discounted through the promotion? Not every NAS enclosure would be worth buying, even when discounted, so I've rounded up some of my favorite pre-built servers that are worth considering if spotted on sale for Prime Day.

Are you tired of using mechanical hard drives? ASUSTOR has the NAS for you in the form of the Flashstor 6 FS6706T with six NVMe SSD slots, an Intel processor, and speedy 2.5GbE networking. Filling this NAS up with drives won't be cheap, but you'll appreciate the speed, endurance, and reliability.

ASUSTOR is known for producing some of the better NAS enclosures out there and the Lockerstor 4 Gen2 (AS6704T) is a fine example. This is one powerful 4-bay NAS with an Intel CPU, 4GB of RAM, four NVMe SSD slots, and optional 10GbE networking. This would be a great office enclosure if on sale for Prime Day.

This budget-friendly TerraMaster NAS is essentially the same enclosure as the F2-423 but with an additional two bays. This allows you to store much more data before running out of capacity, especially when using 20TB drives. This is a great NAS for the home.

The TerraMaster T6-423 is a powerful six-bay NAS enclosure with an Intel CPU, plenty of RAM, the ability to run any OS of your choosing, and speedy networking. It's designed for heavier storage usage, including media streaming, surveillance, backing up multiple devices, and more. The T6-423 is one of my favorite NAS for SSDs too.

One of TerraMaster's more affordable Intel-powered NAS is the F2-423. It's similar to the DS224+ from Synology but manages to undercut its price without sacrificing performance. Software isn't as refined, but there's no arguing the value TerraMaster NAS offer.

Synology's DiskStation DS923+ has it all. Inside is an AMD Ryzen processor (not the same as the desktop-class chips, mind you), optional 10GbE networking, and 4GB of RAM. It's great for storing data, running apps and services, and even a media streaming platform.

The Synology DiskStation DS224+ is the direct successor to the popular DS220+, which was praised for the value it offered to consumers looking to buy their first enclosure. The DS224+ has an Intel Celeron processor, 2GB of DDR4 RAM, and support for Synology's excellent DSM operating system and catalog of apps.

The Synology DiskStation DS223j is one of the most affordable enclosures from the brand, rocking two drive bays, an ARM chip, and 1GB of RAM. It's great for storing data, backups, and even running a service or two. Usually priced at less than $200, this would be a great budget-friendly deal if discounted further.

How to buy the best NAS on Prime Day

Choosing the right NAS for your home or office isn't a challenging endeavor. It's important to factor in how much data you need to store now and into the immediate future. This would avoid needing to upgrade the internal drives sooner. Most enclosures come without drives installed, requiring you to purchase storage drives separately. Purchasing a two-bay enclosure with an ARM processor is excellent for storing backups and data, as well as running a service or two. These NAS are better suited for homes and small offices.

Moving to a four-bay NAS opens up additional storage capacity possibilities and RAID. An Intel processor with more system memory will allow your NAS to do much more before running out of resources. Some services require considerable computing power, such as transcoding media and working with big data with multiple clients. More expensive enclosures with more drive bays usually have faster network links, with 1GbE being standard and 2.5GbE and 10GbE reserved for higher-end NAS.

When it comes down to it, you can't buy the wrong NAS, especially when you're mostly storing data. Even the most affordable enclosure will be able to handle the storage of data and backups. Consider what you plan to use the NAS for and purchase one with the necessary specifications.

FAQ

Q: When will Prime Day take place?

Amazon will host this year's Prime Day between July 16-17. These two days will be when the majority of discounts will run, though some may last for longer.

Q: How to tell if it's a good NAS deal?

Not every discount is truly a good deal. Sometimes retailers can inflate the price of a product before a sale such as Prime Day, to discount the product to its previous price, making it seem like you're saving money. It's worth using services such as CamelCamelCamel to check the price history and we'll only recommend deals on XDA that we'd buy ourselves.