Windows 11 has redesigned many aspects of the user experience, yet the core File Explorer sometimes still feels a bit… well, basic. Over time, I discovered that a handful of third‑party add‑ons can transform this everyday utility into a powerhouse, enabling me to work faster, stay organized, and even enjoy a few pleasant surprises along the way. Here are the File Explorer add‑ons I rely on to make my life easier on Windows 11.

Related 5 ways to fix slow File Explorer performance Your workflow becomes unpleasant when File Explorer exhibits slow performance. Here's ways to fix the issue.

5 TeraCopy

Great for transferring large files and folders