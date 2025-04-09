You've likely seen and heard all the claims that Linux has no software support, and you need to use Microsoft Windows to do anything. That may have held some ground a decade or two ago but it's no longer the case, and even gaming is more than viable on Linux. There are thousands of apps available for Linux, some official ports of those only available on Windows. Better still, Linux has some apps that can't be installed on Windows, at least without some effort, and a few of these make up some reasons why I refuse to switch from Linux back to Windows.

6 Gedit

Edit almost anything