When interacting with windows displayed on your monitor, you're using a Windows Manager (WM). All major operating systems have one, whether it's macOS or Windows. Many Linux distros will ship with a WM, depending on the Desktop Environment (DE). It's easier than you think to move between WMs on Linux, but that's the beauty of this open-source platform. You can customize just about any aspect of your PC. There are a few WMs available for Linux alone, many of which can be installed within a few minutes.

A DE and WM are different, however. The former is a combination of multiple software, including login screens, a WM, widgets, application designs, colors, and more. Essentially, it's everything that's part of the desktop. A WM, however, is simply the control and management of windows, which can be found as part of a DE or installed manually. This allows you to use a DE with a different WM. Here's a shortlist of WMs you should consider using on your Linux PC.

7 GNOME

It's better than you think