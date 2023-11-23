While Black Friday offers a lot of great deals on phones, smartwatches, tablets, and more, it's also a great time to treat yourself or a loved one with some luxurious gadgets. If high-end audio is your jam, you can't go wrong with Bang & Olufsen. They're currently running a great sale on Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones, and more. Here's a look at some of the highlights from B&O this Black Friday.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation)

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) $178 $280 Save $102 The Beosound A1 is a high-end Bluetooth speaker that sounds rich and powerful despite its small size. You get 18 hours of battery life and IP67 dust and water resistance. It's available in a lot of elegant color options. $178 at Amazon

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 is a great outdoor speaker, and it packs quite a punch despite its small size. It features a sleek design with multiple color options, and manages to be quite rugged thanks to its IP67 dust and water resistance. Most importantly, it delivers dynamic and crystal clear audio that manages to breathe a lot of life into instruments along with powerful bass. It even features built-in voice control with Alexa and 18 hours of battery life.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore

Source: Bang & Olufsen Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore $116 $200 Save $84 The BeoSound Explore is another fantastic speaker that delivers Bang & Olufsen's signature sound without compromising on the durability that's essential for outdoor speakers. It's available in five different color options. $116 at Amazon

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore comes quite close in terms of overall quality to the Beosound A1. It has a taller form factor and retains durability thanks to its IP67 dust and water resistance. In some ways, it's actually a bit of an upgrade. It delivers 27 hours of battery life and features Bluetooth 5.2 instead of Bluetooth 5.1. The sound is detailed and powerful, but it has a bit less volume compared to the Beosound A1. At $116, the value on offer here is incredible.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage

Source: Bang & Olufsen Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage $1875 $2500 Save $625 The Beosound Stage is a luxurious, detailed, and incredibly immersive soundbar that features a very unique-looking design. While it's very expensive, it's clarity-focused sound and attractive design make it an interesting option for audio enthusiasts. $1875 at Amazon

It's not every day that you come across a soundbar that looks interesting, let alone somewhat alluring. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage is expensive, but it delivers rich, clarity-focused audio that shines in both movies and music. It packs a surprising amount of powerful bass, and delivers detailed, crisp highs. You also get support for Dolby Atmos. It's expensive, but this speaker is certainly worth considering if you're putting together a home theater system with a focus on great audio.

Usually, all of these speakers would be too expensive for most people (the Beosound Stage still is). However, if you're someone who takes their listening sessions seriously, these B&O speaker deals are certainly a bit enticing.