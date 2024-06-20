Key Takeaways Age of Empires II is a peak RTS game with improved gameplay, graphics, and content that still runs great on modern hardware.

Baldur's Gate is a colossal RPG with a rich story and gameplay that solidified BioWare as a top RPG maker in the industry.

Civilization II offers an in-depth strategy experience from the stone age to industrialization and can now be played for free in your browser.

Struggling to find a PC game to play? It's no secret that games released today don't have as much magic as those from the 1990s and early 2000s. There are some excellent games from talented studios, but many fall short of what came before. So sit back, grab a beverage, and make some notes as I'm going to run through a shortlist of classic PC games you can still play today on a desktop or laptop PC running Windows 11.

1 Age of Empires II

Developer Ensemble Studios Released 1999

Age of Empires II is largely considered the peak of Microsoft's real-time strategy series of PC games. Following up on the original Age of Empires, the second release improved every aspect of gameplay, graphics, performance, and longevity. A remastered version is available now and runs like a dream on modern hardware. Microsoft continues to roll out new campaigns, civilizations, and other content too. Multiplayer is also a blast!

2 Baldur's Gate

Developer BioWare Released 1998

Baldur's Gate is a game where you control multiple party members, lose yourself in a whirlwind of a story, and complete incredibly well-written quests in a vibrant world. Before the 2000s were upon us, this was a colossal game from BioWare and cemented the developer as one of the best RPG makers in the business. The mechanics may feel dated in today's fast-paced action world, but if you haven't played the original Baldur's Gate, you owe it to yourself to give it a go.

3 Civilization II

Developer MicroProse Released 1996

The original Civilization by Sid Meier was excellent but it was the second installment, developed by MicroProse, that grabbed my attention for many years. You're tasked with taking a civilization from the stone age up through industrialization, forging alliances, and declaring wars. It's in-depth, dated, and absolutely brilliant. Since this was originally sold on disc and came out in 1996, there's no copy available through GOG or Steam. You can play it for free through your browser, however!

4 Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun and Firestorm

Developer Westwood Studios Released 1999 / 2000

One of the pinnacle RTS games was Westwood Studios' Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun and its expansion Firestorm. Picking either NOD or GDI, you'll be tasked with building a base, collecting resources, and going to war with numerous units and technologies. You could view it as a science-fiction version of Age of Empires with a slightly different take on the same formula. The gameplay is incredibly refined, even to this day.

5 Counter-Strike

Developer Valve Released 2000

You've probably heard of Counter-Strike: Source as the massive esports game that it has become today, but it was a classic shooter back in the day. Released in 2000 as a follow-up to Half-Life, Counter-Strike lets you play as teams to rescue hostages, complete objectives, and score incredibly difficult kills.

6 Crysis

Developer Crytek Released 2007

"But can it run Crysis?" is a meme that was born from Crytek's game of the same name. Crysis is not only a tech demo of the engine, but it's also a decent game. Even to this day, Crysis looks amazing and runs better on modern hardware. You've got zero gravity, customizable weaponry, a sweet nano suit, and an open world to take on enemies. You'll be able to use the environment and everything within it to help you achieve various goals and it's a blast.

7 Deus Ex

Developer Ion Storm Released 2000

Deus Ex is an immersive RPG set in 2052 where the world has become a dangerous place to reside. Terrorists operate without fear of retribution, disease is rife, and drugs are everywhere. The world economy is on the brink and you're here to save the day. You'll need to have your wits about you as you navigate real-world locations and have to overcome obstacles using weapons, your mind, and some luck.

8 Diablo 2

Developer Blizzard Entertainment Released 2000

Diablo 2 has been remastered and allows you to enjoy one of the best ARPGs made for PC. Hell is here and you're tasked with saving the world by smashing skulls, casting spells, and unleashing a hell of your own against Diablo and other demonic beings. You'll be customizing your character with gear, abilities, and much more in this massive game. A remaster has been released with new graphics and other improvements, but I recommend the original if you can locate it.

9 Doom

Developer id Software Released 1993

We're having Doom twice in this collection as it's such a pinnacle series. Following on from Wolfenstein and Commander Keen, id Software created something special with a new 3D engine, allowing anyone to blow up some alien creatures with advanced weaponry. Doom is fast-paced, dark, and a fantastic way to let off some steam.

10 Doom 3

Developer id Software Released 2012

Doom 3 may be a more recent game, but 2012 was still 12 years ago and it was a defining game in the horror genre. id Software's Doom 3 takes you to Mars where a human colony is experiencing some strange disturbances. Without spoiling much, you'll be taking on demons, corrupted humans, and much more in this fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping, and sometimes terrifying experience. It was a stunning game at the time with incredible lighting effects that still look good today.

11 Fallout 3

Developer Bethesda Released 2008

The unthinkable happened. Corporations managed to force governments into using their nuclear arsenals and the world ended as we knew it. Fallout 3 fast-forwards time and you emerge from a vault, one of many that scattered the U.S., offering safety from the bombs and subsequent radiation. What we didn't know was people would survive and everything changed. Immerse yourself into a well-written RPG where your choices matter, especially how to develop your character.

12 F.E.A.R.

Developer Monolith Productions Released 2005

In F.E.A.R., you join the First Encounter Assault Recon team in taking on a mysterious paramilitary force that took an important aerospace facility and took out security forces. It's a unique first-person shooter that stood out from the crowd with its reflex time mechanic and viable melee combat.

13 Final Fantasy VII

Developer Square Released 1997

The seventh main installment in the series, Final Fantasy VII was released on PlayStation. In your typical JRPG fashion, there's an explorable world map, fields, and battle screens. Combat is the usual turn-based affair and you can develop characters with items, abilities, and more. The graphics and story were both exceptional for their time.

14 Grand Theft Auto (III, VC, SA)

Developer Rockstar Games Released 2001 / 2002 / 2004

If there's one game that requires no introduction, it's Grand Theft Auto. GTA III was the first game created and rendered in 3D. Vice City took the new formula and created an incredible gateway into the 80s. Then there's San Andreas, which simply improved on most aspects of the game. The three titles are among the best in the series and are adored by many fans.

15 Half-Life

Developer Valve Released 1999

It's difficult to understate the success story that is Valve. The company's first game was Half-Life, released in 1999 and was met with critical acclaim. The story followed an experiment at a U.S. laboratory that went wrong and created a gateway between an alien world and our own. It's down to Freeman to get in and sort everything out, killing a few aliens along the way. It's mysterious, addictive, thrilling, and a blast.

16 Heroes of Might and Magic 3

Developer New World Computing Released 1999

Heroes of Might and Magic 3 is an incredible game and one of my favorites from the series. You're tasked with controlling heroes who in turn oversee an army of creatures with tactical overworld movement and turn-based combat. Take down enemies, fight over resources, and utilize strategic locations to bolster forces in this tactical masterpiece.

17 Max Payne

Developer Remedy Entertainment Released 2001

Rockstar doesn't just make games where you run people down, steal cars, and be a nuisance to society. The developers are also responsible for some hard-hitting games such as LA Noir and Max Payne. You play as Max Payne in the latter, a fugitive undercover cop framed for murder. Prepare to stop at nothing to clear your name.

18 Medal of Honor: Allied Assault

Developer 2015 Inc. Released 2002

I have fond memories of playing Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, especially the Omaha beach landing. It was an insight into the horrors of war and combatting the Nazis with Allied forces. Call of Duty has taken over on the frontlines, but this game will always be the true World War playthrough in my eyes.

19 Might and Magic 7: For Blood and Honor

Developer New World Computing Released 1999

Following the events of Might and Magic III, Might and Magic VII can be played by those new to the series as there's plenty of in-game information on the world. You'll need to create a party of heroes and head off on the adventure of a lifetime. This game is massive with more than a hundred hours of content available. There's even a splash of sci-fi in this fantasy installment, making Might and Magic VII one of the best from the series and one of my all-time favorites.

20 Pharaoh & Cleopatra

Developer Impressions Games Released 1999

Do you remember playing Caeser? Pharaoh and Cleopatra are two excellent games designed in the same manner with similar gameplay. You'll build up cities, destroy your enemies, and learn about history in this classic city builder.