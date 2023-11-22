Black Friday is the perfect time to buy some essential tech gadgets — a new phone, earbuds, and maybe even a tablet. Luckily, OnePlus is running some fantastic deals on all of these things. A few highlights include the OnePlus Nords Buds 2 at $30 (50% off), and the OnePlus 11 5G 256GB at $630 ($170 off). Let's take a quick look at both and see what more OnePlus has to offer during Black Friday.

OnePlus Black Friday deals on earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord Buds 2 $30 $60 Save $30 The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are some of the best earbuds you can get under $100. They are already fantastic at the retail price thanks to solid audio quality and good ANC, but they're an absolute no-brainer at $30 during Black Friday. $30 at Amazon $30 at OnePlus

We're kicking things off strongly with the best deal on this list. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are proof that good wireless earbuds don't need to cost an arm and a leg. These earbuds feature a lightweight and comfortable design, great sound for the price, and surprisingly decent active noise cancelation. We've recommended this before at the retail price of $60, but they're even harder to ignore while they're at a meager $30.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $100 $180 Save $80 The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have everything you'd expect from a pair of premium wireless earbuds — fantastic sound, comfortable design, and Bluetooth multipoint. At $100 during Black Friday, these have a lot of value to offer. $100 at Amazon $100 at OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 above are very impressive for $30, but if you demand better audio and more features, get the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 while they're $80 off. For $100, you get

OnePlus Nord N30 5G $230 $300 Save $70 The OnePlus Nord N30 is a good-looking Android phone that features a fast UI, a capable processor, and a low price. You can grab it for $230 during Black Friday, and it has a lot of value to offer. $230 at Amazon $300 at OnePlus $230 at Best Buy

Fantastic sound quality, a lightweight case, a comfortable fit, multi-device switching, wireless charging, and a fast pairing process. These are a very well-rounded pair of earbuds, and if you get them while they're on sale, you won't be disappointed.

OnePlus Black Friday phone deals

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G (16GB + 256GB) $550 $700 Save $150 The OnePlus 11 5G is one of the best Android phones out there. It delivers 95% of the flagship smartphone experience at a cheaper price than most flagships. Get the 256GB version for $630 with this limited time deal during Black Friday. $630 at Amazon (16GB + 256GB) $550 at Best Buy (8GB + 128GB)

It's surprising just how well the OnePlus 11 fares against flagship phones that have four-digit pricing. It features premium build quality, excellent performance, a fantastic 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, and a strong main camera. While the telephoto sensor isn't great by 2023 standards, that won't be a dealbreaker for most people. At $630 ($170 off) on Amazon for the 256GB version, this is a fantastic deal if you need a new phone. You could also get the 8GB version for $550 ($150 off) on Best Buy right now.

OnePlus Nord N30

The OnePlus Nord N30 is by no means the best Android phone, but at $230 during Black Friday, it's certainly a very compelling budget option. You're getting 8 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of storage, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, and a fantastic-looking design. It was already reasonably priced, but it's a better value than ever with this deal. If you don't care about having flagship-level features or the best set of cameras, this is a solid phone for everyday use.

OnePlus Black Friday tablet and accessory deals

If you're shopping around for a new tablet but the iPad Pros seem too expensive, the OnePlus Pad is a surprisingly decent alternative. It offers a sleek design, plenty of power, long-term software support, and great battery life. You can grab it for $400 ($80 off), and if you really want to put it to good use, consider grabbing the first-party accessories while they're on sale too.

Those are the highlights from OnePlus for this Black Friday season. In case OnePlus phones don't do it for you, and you prefer a more stock experience, take a look at our coverage on the best Pixel deals. Similarly, you might also want to check out the best iPad deals if iPadOS appeals to you more.