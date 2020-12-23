These phones won’t work on T-Mobile starting next year

Starting next year, T-Mobile will stop supporting several devices, including the OnePlus One and Galaxy Note Edge. While many of the phones on the list are by now several years old, it’s still important to plan ahead before you get cut off from the network.

Android Police acquired a list of the 19 devices that will be unable to connect to T-Mobile’s network beginning January 29. The list includes phones, tablets, and even a few security cameras. Apparently, the carrier is planning to notify customers who own these devices starting December 28.

Here’s the full list:

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (AT&T model)

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Verizon model)

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle

HTC Desire 650

Google Nexus 9

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei P9

Mikrotikls SIA_R11e-LTE6

Netgear Arlo Security Camera System

OnePlus 1

Quanta Dragon IR7

Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3

Sony Xperia Z3 Orion

Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion

Soyea M02

ZTE ZMax

These devices are apparently being left behind due to their inability to receive an update required for continued functionality on T-Mobile’s network, according to Android Police. While the AT&T and Verizon versions of the Galaxy Note 4 are included on the list, the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 4 will continue to work. Android Police notes that other devices on the list could potentially stop working with T-Mobile’s network.

At T-Mobile, our goal is to give customers the best network experience possible. That’s why, on January 29, we’re making some upgrades to our network. In preparation for this update, we identified some select devices on our network that are not able to receive a manufacturer software update. As a result, these devices will be unable to establish a network connection or in the case of a Sprint device, will be unable to roam on the T-Mobile network.

Many of the devices on the list are four years old, with the Huawei P9 being released in 2016. While it’s possible there are T-Mobile customers who own these devices, chances are the large majority have already moved on to something newer.

Android Police said that as part of T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint, it’s obligated to maintain the carrier’s 3G network for three years. “The document still claims Sprint customers will be impacted, but a later section states only those on T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile will lose all network connectivity. Sprint subscribers with affected devices will only lose T-Mobile network roaming.”

The change apparently isn’t connected to a new policy that will mandate all devices connected to T-Mobile to support VoLTE by January 2021. Earlier this month, we learned that Google Fi, which provides cellular services through networks operated by T-Mobile and US Cellular, would stop activating phones that don’t support VoLTE.

If you own a device on T-Mobile that’s on this list, you should consider upgrading.