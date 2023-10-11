Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive game, featuring a vibrant, engaging world hand-crafted by CD Projekt RED. Because of the game's scale, it's recommended system requirements are fairly steep. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 is the base requirement for a stable 30 frames per second at 1080p. We would typically recommend hardware for at least 60 frames per second, which is why we'd go with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti as the most affordable GPU for Cyberpunk 2077.

Prime Day is upon us for a second time this year and there are a few graphics cards discounted that surpass the minimum requirements of Cyberpunk 2077. We've compiled a shortlist of the best GPU deals for playing the game right here, so you can get stuck in to the latest game update.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC $414 $434 Save $20 We'd recommend the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti as the bare minimum for a smooth experience playing Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p and 1440p. This Asus ROG Strix example is currently on sale for $414. $414 at Amazon

This may not be an RTX 3060 Ti as we highlighted above as our baseline recommendation for playing Cyberpunk 2077, but the RTX 4070 Ti is the successor. The Asus ROG Strix RTX 4060 Ti OC is an overclocked version of the GPU and is on sale for just $414. This card is a solid choice for playing and enjoying games at 1080p and even 1440p, depending on the title and settings. For Cyberpunk 2077, you'll have no problem losing yourself in Night City.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC Spider-Man

Source: Zotac ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Bundle $585 $700 Save $115 The RTX 4070 is an expensive GPU but this Zotac RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC is on sale right now for Prime Day. You can find it listed for $585, making it a great choice for playing Cyberpunk 2077. $585 at Amazon

This GPU is a solid deal, so long as you can overlook the Spider-Man theme, unless you really despise the character and design. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is a fantastic card for playing games, including Cyberpunk 2077, at a 1440p resolution. This GPU would allow you to enjoy a smooth experience with most settings cranked up high at 1080p with scope for moving up to 1440p if you don't mind either turning a few things down or enabling DLSS.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC

Source: Amazon ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC $990 $1300 Save $310 The RTX 4080 is a glorious Nvidia GPU for playing games at 4K. If you want one of the best Cyberpunk 2077 experience, this is the deal to buy. $990 at Amazon

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 is the best GPU you can buy, period. It's not currently on sale for Prime Day, and we'd rather not recommend a GPU that costs more than $1,300 but the RTX 4080 is a great second choice for a very powerful GPU. If you have a 4K monitor, this is the GPU to buy out of our shortlist for Cyberpunk 2077. Priced at $990, the Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC would allow you to not only enjoy this game at 4K, but you'll also be able to activate ray tracing for some astounding visuals. If your budget can stretch, you won't regret buying this GPU.