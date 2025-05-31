Whether you find yourself travelling abroad for pleasure or business, you'll likely interact with a server or two. This could be for streaming media, writing up a document or two, loading up your passwords and account credentials, or even backing up your mobile devices and freeing up some space. What if I told you that it's possible to self-host much of what you'd likely use while away from home? Here are some of the best self-hosted apps I use while away — and you can too!

To celebrate Travel Week here at XDA, I've rounded up a few self-hosted apps I rely on when heading out the front door for everything between a short stroll to a two-week vacation.

5 Frigate

A secure window into your home