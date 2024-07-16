Network-attached storage (NAS) is a great way to expand the storage capacity of devices at home or in the office. Running out of space on your smartphone or laptop? Set up a NAS and have them automatically back up data so you can clear space. A NAS enclosure such as the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro can also be used as a server, running various apps and services. Want to run your own media streaming service? That's possible. Configure home surveillance and storage footage? That too! The F4-424 Pro is a powerful NAS box and it's on sale right now for Prime Day.

Why I positively reviewed this NAS

TerraMaster makes some excellent NAS enclosures, though the company's software is usually behind the competition, namely Synology and Asustor. The latest version of TOS is vastly superior, though it's possible to load your own OS on the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro, making it a versatile enclosure at a reasonable price. Inside this discounted NAS is an Intel i3-N305 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, four 3.5-inch drive bays, and two M.2 NVMe 2280 slots. It's a powerful compact package for handling data and running apps.

I found in our extensive testing for review that the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro runs well under heavy load. Installing TrueNAS SCALE was a seamless process and opened up a world of possibilities with the available system resources. Having two M.2 slots is great for use as fast storage or cache for larger mechanical 3.5-inch drives. The two 2.5Gb network links should be enough for the internal storage, allowing multiple clients to enjoy faster transfer speeds than other NAS enclosures.

Overall, the TerraMaster F4-424 Pro is a solid workhorse and one I'd comfortably recommend buying for the home or office. With its $140 discount, now's a great time to save on this premium enclosure.

