These vivo X80 Pro Features Raise the Bar for Smartphones

It’s a big year for smartphone innovation, and we have seen brands across the board pushing technology to its absolute limits. One of the companies that are truly raising the bar is vivo, with their newest flagship phone, the X80 Pro. This phone once again extends the boundaries of smartphone photography, while delivering a top-tier user experience with top-tier specs along with an amazing design. Likely to be one of the biggest releases of this year, the vivo X80 Pro is receiving tons of buzz. Let’s take a look at all of the best features of this phone, that make it worth purchasing as your next device.

Specification vivo X80 Pro Dimensions & Weight 219g Display 6.78-inch AMOLED

QHD+ (3200 x 1440)

LTPO 3.0

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1Hz to 120Hz)

Up to 1000Hz touch sampling rate

105% DCI-P3 coverage

1500nits brightness

HDR10+ support SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 11x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz

3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz

4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHzAdreno 730 GPU

4nm process

MediaTek Dimensity 90001x Arm Cortex-X2 @ 3GHz

3x Arm Cortex-A710 @ 2.85GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A510 @ 1.8GHzArm Mali Mali-G710 GPU

4nm process RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 4,700mAh

80W fast wired charging

50W fast wireless Other features X-axis linear motor

IP68 dust and water protection

Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Stereo speakers

VC cooling chamber

GPU Fusion

IR Blaster Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP ISOCELL GNV, OIS

Secondary: 48MP IMX598 ultra-wide

Tertiary: 12MP telephoto, 2x optical

Quaternary: 8MP periscope (5x optical, 60x digital)

vivo V1 Plus imaging chip

Zeiss optics

Zeiss T* lens coating Front Camera(s) 32MP Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Software Android 12 with FunTouchOS 12

vivo X80 Pro Highlights

This phone offers and the best complete flagship value without cutting corners on any features. Extra effort was put into making sure that the camera received superb upgrades in every aspect. That being said, we took a look at some of the features that went above and beyond and put together a list of the highlights in the vivo X80 Pro. These are some of the features that make this phone one of the best options in 2022.

Professional Imaging

At the top of the phone, you’ll find the words “Professional Photography” inscribed, ultimately branding this device as a tool that can be used by professionals. While exploring some of the high-end photography tools, try the cinematic mode which lets you quickly shoot footage that can match the Hollywood aesthetic used in movies. Choose the cinematic style, such as the newly launched ZEISS Cinematic Bokeh, then pick from a selection of movie LUTs to capture the perfect look for your footage.

The ability to shoot with ZEISS Natural Color, an industry-leading hue technology to reproduce natural colors, is one of the benefits of vivo’s collaboration with ZEISS. When combined with the ZEISS T* coating which covers all three of the back cameras, your footage gets enhanced light transmission and reduced flares.

Using these tools is easy enough for users of any level of expertise. You now have all of the professional tools that you need to deliver incredible Hollywood-style footage with ease. The added new dedicated V1+ imaging chip makes these new professional tools possible, making it an ideal purchase for all photography enthusiasts.

Smooth Uninterrupted Experience

A seamless experience depends on a number of different things. You need a phone that has fast performance, doesn’t take up your time with charging, and doesn’t suffer from issues like overheating. To achieve an uninterrupted experience, vivo included the super-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is paired with a new cooling system. An Ultra-Large Liquid Cooling Vapor Chamber offers efficient cooling on the largest surface area possible, meaning you’ll have uninterrupted high-quality gaming sessions.

For those with an on-the-go lifestyle, vivo’s X80 Pro is a perfect device to buy. The 80W charging capabilities let you spend minimal time connected to the wall, as you charge up your phone in 35 minutes. Even if you don’t want the hassle of wired charging, the 50W Wireless FlashCharge will get you powered up quickly without having to connect any cables.

Improved Security

A new 3D fingerprint sensor brings huge improvements to user safety while enabling new features like dual-fingerprint reading. When setting up your phone, you’ll notice that the process of registering your fingerprint is now much faster and more efficient. Just a simple tap of your finger is all that is required from the new 3D fingerprint scanner. You can then adjust the size of the area that is used as the scanner, and even set it to require two fingerprints at the same time.

FuntouchOS is outfitted with many new upgrades that enhance your security as well. The new screen pinning option lets you lock and isolate a specific screen on your phone so that anyone borrowing your X80 Pro doesn’t navigate away to areas that aren’t meant for their eyes.

To further protect your privacy, you can enable “Approximate Location” to be used for apps that request your location. This allows for the app to function as normal, without unnecessarily revealing your exact location.

Immersive Gaming

If you’re someone who loves gaming or feel like previous Android phones just didn’t have the experience you were looking for, the vivo X80 Pro has upgraded gaming functions for you to consider when purchasing. Aside from the powerful specs that make intense 3D games run better than ever, vivo also innovates with haptic feedback, sound, and a large immersive display.

Take full advantage of the HDR10+ display with Eagle Eye Mode, which brings out the brightest colors and the finest details in your games. The Hi-Res audio sounds better than ever with the dual stereo speaker configuration. For improved haptic feedback, a new X-Axis Linear Motor is used. All of these new features come together in a way that substantially elevates the immersive nature of mobile gaming.

A Groundbreaking New Camera

vivo has set the expectation to consistently raise the bar in smartphone photography, especially when it comes to their X series devices. XDA’s review of the X80 Pro has found this to be the best camera on any smartphone available right now. That is a major achievement and the best selling point for this phone.

The camera setup consists of the following:

Primary : 50MP ISOCELL GNV, OIS

: 50MP ISOCELL GNV, OIS Secondary : 48MP IMX598 ultra-wide

: 48MP IMX598 ultra-wide Tertiary : 12MP telephoto, 2x optical

: 12MP telephoto, 2x optical Quaternary: 8MP periscope (5x optical, 60x digital)

8MP periscope (5x optical, 60x digital) Selfie: 32MP

32MP vivo V1 Plus imaging chip

Zeiss optics

Zeiss T* lens coating

Camera samples:

The extensive camera modes will keep any photographer thoroughly entertained, and amateur users will find it easier than ever to take truly professional shots with their phone. The ability to take professional-level photos and use the powerful editing tools from FuntouchOS 12, makes this a fairly cost-effective all-in-one solution for anyone looking to get into photography.

A Bold New Design

The vivo X80 Pro introduces a bold new design while inheriting some of the same style as the previous X70 series. The most prominent feature is the camera housing, which takes the shape of a large glass square that encompasses about a third of the back of the phone. This is what makes this particular phone so recognizable at a glance.

Premium materials are used throughout the phone, enhancing the professional feel of this flagship. The back of the phone has a surface that glistens when it hits the light correctly but not to the point where it looks too flashy. The blacked-out design keeps this phone’s design more in line with what you’d expect from your professional camera gear.

A Phone for Trailblazers

This phone is a great solution for someone who is ready to capture their life’s moments in detail and quality that they have not experienced before. Anyone who is looking to improve the imagery of their social media posts by producing the highest quality content can do so with the vivo X80 Pro. It’s a phone that prioritizes professional photography and user experience in a way that other flagships do not.

Gamers will also be very impressed with the vastly improved experience they’ll have with the vivo X80 Pro. The device brings the best out of games with impressive hardware for top-tier performance and an overall improvement in sound quality, haptic feedback, and visuals.

Learn more about the vivo X80 Pro on the official site here.