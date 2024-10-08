Key Takeaways Windows is retiring versions 22H2 (Home and Pro) and 21H2 (Enterprise, Education, IoT).

Updates keep PCs safe with new features and security patch support.

You can easily upgrade to 23H2 or new 24H2 versions.

Windows is an ever-evolving product, with Microsoft releasing a completely new version on a yearly basis. The 2024 version of Windows 11 , 24H2, was just released a few weeks ago, for example. It only makes sense for Microsoft to support a few different versions at a time, however, so while we gain a new one every year, we also lose an older one. This year, it's the turn of 22H2 (Home and Pro) and 21H2 (Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise).

Windows 11 Home and Pro, version 22H2

If you're on 22H2, you're still using the 2022 version of Windows, and it's time to upgrade. Home and Pro editions of the operating system receive support for 24 months, and once it ends, you won't get any more updates. This means two main things: you won't get any new stuff, and you won't have the latest security updates to keep your PC safe.

Luckily, it's easy to update—Microsoft might have even done it for you automatically. To check, just head to Start > Settings > Windows Update, and then click "Check for updates." If you're still on 22H2, an update for 23H2 should appear. There's also a chance that your PC can be updated to the new version, 24H2, so you can also choose to update to that version if you want. Just remember that it's still very new, so it could be experiencing a few problems or bugs.

Windows 11 Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise, version 21H2

Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows receive 36 months of support, so it's not the 2022 version reaching end-of-life this year, but the 2021 version. These editions won't receive an automatic update, so it has to be done manually—usually by the IT department managing the devices.

The new 24H2 is currently being rolled out to users in phases, so right now there's no guarantee that you can upgrade to the latest version. This isn't a problem, however, because 23H2 is still supported, and you'll get all the updates you need by upgrading to that version.

If you're still using Windows 10, you don't need to worry about any of this—yet. You're still safe for now, but do keep in mind that the end-of-service-date for Windows 10 is October 14, 2025.