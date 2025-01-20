In the Fall of 2023, Valve officially released Counter-Strike 2, their latest installment in the legendary FPS franchise. With the launch came a significant increase in fidelity, and in turn, players were starving for the high framerates their PCs could once achieve without breaking a sweat. Historically, Counter-Strike has been a CPU-bound title, meaning its performance is closely tied to single-core CPU performance over GPU processing power. CS2 is a little bit more GPU intensive than past titles, but its performance is still closely tied to the CPU. These 5 processors are the best you can buy for CS2, so you can focus on headshots over 1% lows.

5 Intel Core i5-14600K

Not a bad value for CS2

Intel's 13th and 14th Gen processors were plagued by horrible instability issues, but if you're willing to roll the dice, the Core i5-14600K provides great value at its current price. You can find it for well below its original MSRP of $319, with sales dropping the price to as low as $220. If you don't mind a processor that runs hot and one that may or may not degrade over time, the 14600K is a compelling option for pushing out competitive framerates in CS2. Benchmarks place the 1% lows well above the 240 FPS mark, with averages reaching well above 400 FPS.

Intel Core i5-14600K The Intel Core i5-14600K is the outgoing hexacore Raptor Lake CPU, sporting 6 P-cores, 8 E-cores, and 20 threads, thanks to hyperthreading. It packs solid gaming and productivity performance for the price, and is still viable as a mid-range CPU, despite being a previous-gen CPU. $252 at Amazon $237 at Newegg

4 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

The last-gen GOAT

Considered to be the best gaming CPU on AMD's AM4 platform, you really can't go wrong with the 5800X3D. It is coming from an older platform that lacks compatibility with bleeding-edge standards like DDR5, but for CS2, this doesn't affect performance to any significant degree. If you can pick one up second-hand or snipe one from a big-box store, you'll be in great shape when rushing B. 1% lows are competitive, and will fall well above a high-refresh-rate display. The average FPS can be anywhere between 450-500, depending on the in-game scenario.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D $290 $320 Save $30 AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the company's first gaming CPU with 3D V-Cache, which adds a ton of L3 cache for even better gaming performance. It's on the older AM4 platform, but is still a potent gaming chip. $290 at Amazon $360 at Best Buy

3 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X

A budget powerhouse