The MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) is the latest addition to the Mac line, featuring the unrivaled M3 Max chipset in a compact form factor. And while this excellent laptop typically meets and exceeds users' expectations and needs, there's no denying that it has remained somewhat unchanged for a long while. However, that could be changing in a few years, as we've been hearing whispers about a touchscreen MacBook surfacing by 2027. Though, for this rumored product to be practical, there are several aspects Apple should address when releasing it.

1 Oleophobic coating

Let's not push everyone to buy the Polishing Cloth

One of the worst characteristics of MacBook screens is how easily they show fingerprints and other marks. While I never intentionally touch my Mac's display, a single, accidental poke could leave a visible, distracting mark behind. That's why if Apple releases a touchscreen MacBook, it should ensure a proper oleophobic coating that doesn't show marks as quickly. I am currently resorting to Apple's Polishing Cloth to restore my MacBook's shine. I can't imagine needing to perform the extensive wiping rituals every other day if the rumored touchscreen is as susceptible to fingerprints.

2 Dedicated user interface

macOS fundamentally wasn't designed for touch input

Another annoyance users could encounter when using a touchscreen MacBook would be hitting software buttons. macOS Sonoma was designed for pointer and keyboard input. So, its user interface, for the most part, features tiny buttons that match the size of a mouse cursor. To make a touch-enabled Mac practical, Apple would have to reimagine and overhaul major parts of the operating system to match people's fingers — which are significantly larger than a cursor. Otherwise, hitting the right buttons could take several tries, breaking people's fluid workflows in the process.

3 Apple Pencil support

That's one way to compete against rivals

With so many touch-enabled laptop models out there, the great iPhone maker could leverage its Apple Pencil to make the touchscreen MacBook stand out. Windows currently supports stylus input, and many laptops include a dedicated pen. While we don't expect Apple to include a Pencil in the MacBook's box, it could at least make the display compatible with it. This would enable digital illustrators to work on their art precisely, without needing a companion iPad or Wacom tablet.

4 Rebuilt hinge

A 135-degree range is insufficient

Another MacBook-related annoyance is its limited hinge. Right now, users get a 135-degree range or so, which is certainly not enough when adding a touchscreen to the equation. The bare minimum would be having 180-degree flexibility so the screen could lie flat on the desk when using touch inputs. Ideally, though, Apple should integrate a 360-degree hinge, allowing users to fold the screen to the MacBook's bottom to hold it more comfortably during touch sessions.

5 Touch Bar rebirth

The perfect opportunity to bring a fan-favorite back

Lastly, Apple could dedicate the bottom section of its MacBook's touchscreen to reintroduce the Touch Bar as an optional feature. Those who miss having its shortcuts and controls can dedicate a thin strip of the touchscreen to house it. This would spare the company the need to bring back dedicated touchscreen hardware to house the Touch Bar next to the keyboard's buttons.

Does the MacBook really need a touchscreen, though?

Users, naturally, have mixed feelings about the rumored touchscreen MacBook. Some argue that Apple laptops are sufficient as-is, especially since the Sidecar feature can turn an iPad into a touchscreen for the Mac. Meanwhile, other users find MacBooks lacking compared to newer Windows laptops, packing more innovative additions in recent years. Ultimately, having different options would be a welcome move from the Cupertino firm, as it would cater to both categories of customers. However, whether Apple will even release a touchscreen MacBook to the public or keep its prototypes private is still unknown.