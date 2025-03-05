So we've just seen a new wave of Apple products, including the new Mac Studio . You can choose between an M4 Pro or an M3 Ultra chip, and whichever one you pick has a drastic effect on the price. The M4 Pro variant will set you back $1,999, but if you choose the M3 Ultra, you're going to have to shell out a cool $3,999 to grab one.

Now, I'm not here to tell you how to finance your life. It's your money, after all. And if you're in a position to consider whether or not you want a new computer that costs $4,000, you're clearly very good at managing it. However, I just wanted to walk down the hall of everything else you could purchase with that amount of money and see what else is available to you.

4 Two Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090s (if you're lucky)

And I mean, really lucky

Recently, Nvidia released its mighty GeForce RTX 5090 card. The price is pretty eye-watering; you can grab the base model for a cool $1,999.99. However, when we talk about Mac Studio M3 Ultra price points, suddenly, they don't look so expensive. In fact, you can buy one for yourself and then one for a partner, or a second rig. What a bargain.

However, good luck actually finding one that is selling for that price. Stores are pretty much sold out for the next few months, and the ones that are for sale are being scalped for prices around the $9,000 mark. But the idea is there, at least.

3 57 copies of Monster Hunter Wilds

You don't even need guild authorization to buy them