Microsoft really wants users to move on from Windows 10, and recently, the company suggested that if you have a Windows 10 PC that can't upgrade to Windows 11, you should trade that PC in and buy a new one. But realistically, trading in an old PC might not get you that much of a discount, and there a lot of ways you can make it useful without giving it away.

As someone who prefers avoiding waste, I find that re-using old tech in new ways is a fantastic idea, so I wanted to give you some ideas for getting a bit more out of your old hardware, whether you're planning to buy a new PC or not.

7 Install Linux

I had to say it