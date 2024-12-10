If you're planning to get a new laptop or PC or have already purchased one, it's a good idea to sell or give away your current one if you no longer need it. However, selling a computer isn't as straightforward as it seems. Before you pass on your old device to someone else, there are several important steps to take. These steps will not only help you get the best value for your laptop, but also protect your privacy.

I recently put one of my old Windows laptops up for sale, and here's the checklist I followed beforehand.

9 Backup your data

Secure your data before wiping the laptop

Close

Backing up your data before giving away the device is an obvious step, but most people are underprepared and unorganized for it. If you have been using your current laptop for some years, you must have accumulated gigabytes of important data, including documents, your precious pictures and videos, games and software, important personal and work-related files, and more. You should, therefore, be prepared with sufficient storage to collect this data.

Start by organizing your data into categories such as Media Files, Documents, App Installers, Games, and more. This will help you decide what is most needed and what can be eradicated. Because of the large amount of data that needs to be backed up, most people only prefer physical storage, such as HDDs or SSDs. However, I suggest using a combination of physical and cloud storage for an efficient backup.

For example, your most sensitive data, which you cannot afford to lose and is comparatively lightweight, like photos, personal documents, etc., can be backed up on cloud storage services like Google Drive, OneDrive, or Dropbox. Using these services gave me 25-30 GB of free storage, which was sufficient for me. Other data, which are essential but large in size, can be accumulated on hard disks, such as your gaming, software, movie collections, and more.

You can use the Windows Back Up app to back up your Windows PC. When backing up to the cloud, ensure you have high-speed and stable internet for an uninterrupted and smooth transfer. Similarly, ensure that your device has an uninterrupted power supply when backing up to physical storage to avoid failure during backup. You want to avoid repeating the tedious task of transferring gigabytes of data.

After backup, it is vital to check for data integrity. Just open a few files on your cloud and hard disk backups to check if they are properly backed up and working fine.

8 Sign out of all accounts

Protect your accounts and free up software licenses

Before giving away your laptop, ensure that you sign out of all the services you are using and clear the autofills, if any. Failing to do so will leave your sensitive data exposed and can also lead to inconvenience for the new user.

Start with signing out of your Microsoft account. Click the Start button, then your profile name at the bottom of the Start Menu, and finally, click the Sign Out option. Follow the onscreen instructions to sign out of your Microsoft account from your current device. Next, open your web browser and sign out of all the accounts you have signed up for. Browsers like Chrome allow you to create multiple profiles. Delete and log out of all the profiles you have created.

If you have purchased a license for software like Photoshop or MS Office, check if it is transferable. If it is, deactivate it on your current device so that it becomes free to transfer. The same can be done for your non-OEM Windows OS license. If you have separately purchased a Windows activation key for your current laptop, you can also use it on your new laptop. That way, you don't have to spend money on a new Windows license. Just use the same license key on your new device, and the Windows license on the older device will be automatically deactivated.

7 Remove passwords and hardware locks (if any)

Disable passwords, firmware locks, and security features

Close

If you have enabled your laptop's passwords and biometric locks, remove those before selling or passing them away. On Windows OS, you have Windows Hello, which offers facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, and PIN. You can remove them from the Windows Settings. However, you might require the main password or Microsoft Account password for that.

In addition, ensure that hardware locks, such as the physical security key, are detached from the laptop. Further, check the BIOS settings for any boot or firmware passwords.