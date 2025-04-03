Owning a 3D printer brings your ideas to life, turning them into tangible objects before your eyes. If you’ve just bought one, welcome to a world of endless creativity and innovation — but be prepared for the challenges that come with it. At first, the learning curve may seem steep, and there are mistakes 3D printing enthusiasts make when starting, but as you dive deeper into this technology, you'll become more familiar with essential aspects.

Knowing what to expect beforehand can help you avoid frustration and set you up for success. I remember when I got my first 3D printer, there were various things I wished I had known before I started 3D printing, but with time, I got the hang of it and started creating functional prints. Before you start 3D printing, you should consider the following crucial things.

5 Consider buying one of the latest 3D printers that is fully assembled

Pre-assembled 3D printers work out of the box with minimal setup

If you haven't bought a 3D printer yet, I recommend considering getting one that comes fully assembled. One of the main frustrations that comes with 3D printers is setting them up and having them start working, especially if they come in different parts. I remember my first 3D printer with Anet A8, and it took my brother and me a whole weekend to get up and running. Even after that, it had many other issues, like improper wiring and misaligned components, that took time to diagnose. Currently, there are pre-assembled 3D printers that work directly out of the box without the hassle of complex assembly and calibration, and getting one will save you a lot of time.

4 You need to learn CAD software

3D model repository websites are not enough

Even though there are many 3D printing websites where you can get files for 3D printing, like Thingiverse, Printables, and Myminifactory, they are not enough. You may not always find exactly what you need, or the 3D models you download may require modifications to suit your needs, and you will need to have skills at using 3D modeling programs. Learning 3D design will allow you to create unique and functional 3D models customized to your specifications. You can download any file and tweak it to your precise needs, and this will enhance your creativity and allow you to get the most out of 3D printing.

3 Be prepared for more failures than successes in the beginning

3D printing is a world of troubleshooting issues

Even though nowadays, there are 3D printers that work directly out of the box, like Bambu 3D printers, and don't need many adjustments, you will still need to do some tinkering at one point. However, if you are using other versions of 3D printers, you should be ready to take some time to calibrate and tweak the settings in the slicer and the printer itself. You will need to level the bed properly, and this can be time-consuming if your 3D printer uses a manual bed-leveling technique. The first layer might fail to stick to the bed, and the frustration of clogged nozzles and shifting layers might test your patience.

When I was getting started, my first print looked like spaghetti, and it was a frustrating experience. But I finally got it right after several attempts and searching for solutions online. So, you need to be prepared for failures, but the good news is that each failure will teach you something valuable about how your 3D printer operates. With time, you will learn how to fine-tune your settings, troubleshoot common issues, and optimize prints for better quality.

2 You will need upgrades and replacement components over time

3D printer parts wear with use

While you might not need one immediately, you will realize you need one as you progress. I experienced clogs on my machine after 3D printing for a while, and I tried almost every method to unclog it. Even though it worked, I learned that buying a replacement would have been much better than trying to fix it because of the time it took.

If you are struggling with bed adhesion, you will need to upgrade other parts, like the PEI spring sheet, and you can install a fan duct for proper cooling. If your 3D printer doesn't have an enclosure, you can get one, especially if you are 3D printing with materials like ABS that produce toxic fumes and are prone to warping. If your 3D printer doesn't have an auto-leveling feature, you can add sensors to avoid the frustrations of manual bed-leveling. You will need many upgrades and replacement parts, but they are worth it.

1 Use the right material and store it properly

Define your specific needs and choose the most suitable material