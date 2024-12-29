Building your own custom Windows ISO is a great project for anyone who wants a clean, easily repeatable Windows PC setup. You can tweak your ISO for everything from minimal telemetry and improving privacy settings, to preinstalling your favorite apps, setting up network connections, making user profiles, and more. It's a truly personal experience, and you can put as much or as little of your normal Windows setup process into your ISO image as you'd like. Having your own image is also a good thing to store on your emergency USB with multiple ISO images, allowing you to set up your own personal flavor of Windows anywhere (or when helping family and friends set up their machines).

Creating your own ISO is also far better than downloading a pre-built image from the internet, as there are some serious dangers to consider when downloading a pre-built image.

4 Only run scripts or installers from sources you trust

Don't offload the work to a mysterious binary you found online

As we mentioned in the intro, one of the biggest things you should consider when building your custom image is security. Not only will anything you install on your Windows ISO be there right from the first boot-up, but any malicious binaries or tools might also have the opportunity to disable or circumvent some of the standard malware detection and protection active in Windows Security once Windows is started up. If a malicious script is run in your image creation process, it could easily disable Windows Security (or add an exemption to itself) and go unnoticed.

So, we'd recommend sticking with open-source, publicly available scripts and tools, plus also validating them yourself as much as possible. This can be time-consuming, but understanding each element of a script or tool you're using to disable some telemetry in Windows is an essential step to ensure you're not introducing something potentially malicious to your ISO. You can probably trust popular open-source tools a little more, but it's still good practice to validate things where possible and avoid downloading binaries directly.

3 What is your ISO for?

Spend some time considering this before you dive in

A key point to consider when building a custom ISO is what you will be using it for. Keeping your ISO focused on a specific purpose is probably a good idea, and there's nothing wrong with having multiple ISOs. Having something set up for your personal use, maybe with a few of your apps installed and a separate ISO for family, friends, or public PCs, isn't a bad idea and helps separate concerns. Don't go overboard with too many though; updating them all periodically might quickly become a nightmare.

It's worth putting at least a little thought into the scenarios you might be using your ISO for before building one, as it's a bit of a process to go back and edit an ISO later. It's actually even easier just to recreate it from scratch than to edit one.

2 Keep it simple

Don't end up spending more time fixing your ISO than you're saving

Close

A third point for your custom Windows ISO is based on one simple principle: "keep it simple, stupid." It's an easy temptation to fall into installing every app you might need in your custom ISO, in order to save yourself time later. Over-complicating things can seem satisfying, and having a complete setup ready to go anywhere is a nice feeling. But you may quickly find that this is something you come to regret, as your ISOs will take longer to install and set up if they have a lot of bloat you're often not even using, and sometimes don't even work as expected.

The more things you install in your custom ISO, the more likely things will go wrong. This also extends to the update process — installing lots of apps might make your ISO a nightmare to get updated each time you install it a period of time from when it was created. As we've mentioned above, you can always have multiple ISOs, so keep the focus narrow and targeted.

If possible, you might want to make use of seamless updater tools like NTLite or DISM to update your ISO as it installs.

1 Select your Windows version carefully

And don't forget to buy some licenses

A final point to consider when setting up your custom Windows ISO is licensing and versioning. The version of Windows you've got installed can be challenging to change. If you're in a business environment, this can be especially important, as you may quickly encounter driver, hardware, or domain incompatibilities if you're installing the wrong version (though we'd hope that if you're in an enterprise environment you're using some proper unattended provisioning).

You'll also want to consider how you'll be licensing your Windows installs. Building a custom ISO still means you'll need a valid Windows license. While at a business/enterprise level, licensing might be integrated into the provisioning process, you'll likely need to source your own licenses for each copy of Windows you install.

Building your own ISO is a useful project

As we've covered on XDA, there are many great reasons to build a custom ISO. If nothing else, it's a cool (and fun) project to be able to set up your copies of Windows with minimal telemetry, sensible defaults, and some home comforts already installed. But there are some arguments against using a custom ISO where you could just be modifying Windows instead, so it's also worth considering whether a custom ISO is the best option for your needs.

If you do go down the custom ISO route, ensure you consider the security of your image and how you intend to keep it up to date. There are plenty of crazy enterprise tools available for mass-scale provisioning, so keep it simple to start with, and build up to something that works for you.