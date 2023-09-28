To play video games, people can turn to either consoles or gaming PCs. From the best gaming PCs to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, gamers today have multiple options for their platform of choice. Gaming PCs might have enjoyed technical superiority and wider customization than consoles for years (and still do), but the current generation of consoles has caught up sufficiently that players can focus on other aspects.

In fact, there are various issues with the PC industry today that, coupled with the rapid evolution of gaming consoles, have finally convinced me that there are many things a console does better than a PC — things that have started to matter the most to gamers.

1 The level of optimization

Due to standardized hardware, developers are in a better position when it comes to optimizing their games for a certain console. Gaming PCs have countless combinations of hardware components, making it an impossibility to have the same level of optimization on a PC. But this has always been the case. What has changed is the growing instances of broken game launches on PC.

Whether it was The Last of Us Part 1,Hogwarts Legacy, or Starfield, the performance of AAA games has been hilariously disappointing at launch over the past few years on PC. Granted, you can find similar examples of this on consoles like Cyberpunk 2077 (which was even pulled from digital stores at launch), but you'll be able to find far more failed launches on PC.

Even if subsequent patches make the game playable on PC, the initial excitement is marred by the bugs and unenjoyable framerates at launch. This even happens on high-end gaming PCs with graphics cards like the RTX 4080, and users reported that they could barely get Starfield to run above 60FPS at 1440p. The fact that a $500 console is able to provide a more stable — albeit a 30FPS one, in many cases — gaming experience than a gaming PC that costs $2,000 just blows my mind.

If you've been a console gamer all your life, there's little reason to switch to a PC if all you need is a gaming device. And if you're running out of time and patience dealing with buggy, broken PC launches, you should definitely consider moving to a console.

2 Upfront cost is a huge barrier to entry

Even if you sidestep the optimization issue, it's objectively harder to join the PC gaming community than the console one. If you're new to video games and are debating between the two, it's pretty clear that a PS5 or Xbox Series X for around $500 is a far better deal than even a mid-range PC that costs at least $1,000 — and that's before factoring in the cost of peripherals like a keyboard and mouse. The cost on the PC side can climb even higher if you decide to opt for anything more powerful than a GeForce RTX 4060 or if you build a gaming PC yourself.

Now, it's no secret that graphics card prices have gone off the rails over the past few generations. Plus, companies like Sony and Microsoft famously sell their consoles at a loss and make up more of that revenue from services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass and first-party releases. Leaked documents even claimed that Microsoft subsidized the Xbox Series consoles to the tune of $1.5 billion in FY21. No matter the reasons, the fact of the matter is that PC gaming is getting just too expensive.

Even if you have the budget to spend on a powerful gaming PC, a console is still a value if you're buying a device solely for gaming.

3 Recurring costs

After the upfront cost of buying a gaming PC or console comes the recurring cost of games. You might think that the prices of the latest games are more or less similar on PC and consoles, but dig a bit deeper, and you'll realize that if you buy disc versions of your console games, you can offset the cost by selling them once you're done. Sure, keep the ones you don't want to sell, but it's a great option to have, and it's not possible on a PC.

The same reasoning can be applied to buying used game discs. If you're buying a game that has been out for, say, a month, you can get it cheaper compared to buying new. Additionally, many older games cost less on discs than their digital versions. The additional premium you'll pay for buying the disc version of a console can easily be offset by buying and selling used discs in just a few months or a year.

Another factor to be considered here is the cost of services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. It's true that if you want to play online multiplayer, you'll have no choice but to shell out for these add-ons, but it's also true that Game Pass (also available to PC users) offers arguably the greatest value out of any gaming subscription. And PlayStation Plus is catching up. The benefits here far outweigh the costs.

PC users often cite Steam and Epic Games Store sales as an advantage over consoles, but you can find game sales on PS and Xbox stores as well. Overall, these factors make the recurring costs of gaming on a console much lower than that on a gaming PC.

4 Consoles get exclusives and more

We live in an age where studios are increasingly developing games for multiple platforms. The market is just too lucrative to limit your games to a single platform. However, while many console exclusives are coming to PC these days, console exclusives still shine the most. These exclusive titles — and timed exclusives, of late — are huge crowd-pullers and console-sellers, to the point that many gamers buy a console only to play one or two exclusive titles.

In the PlayStation camp, studios like Naughty Dog, Insomniac, Santa Monica Studio, Guerrilla Games, and more have put out landmark titles like the Uncharted series, The Last of Us series, God of War, and the Horizon series, to name a few. These games have been universally acclaimed as some of the defining games of their generations. It also helps that PlayStation owns many of these studios.

The Microsoft arsenal might feel a little barren in comparison, but then again, the Xbox strategy has shifted to offering a convenient and value-for-money experience to gamers across their consoles and PCs alike. Nevertheless, its recent acquisitions of Bethesda and Activision Blizzard are set to augment its exclusive library, and it's already feeling the results with Starfield.

PC exclusives like World of Warcraft and RTS titles like Company of Heroes 3 do enjoy a massive fanbase, but they still appeal to mostly niche audiences. And, honestly, the kind of quality and polish seen in console-exclusive games is unheard of in PC exclusives, not to mention there are simply more exclusives on consoles than PCs.

5 Performance lifecycle: Cost of upgrades

Due to the nature of console manufacturing and the tight integration they have with game development, consoles don't really need to be upgraded during their lifecycle. That's why you don't see anything more than upgradable storage on a PS5 or Xbox Series console. During a 5-7-year console generation, any game you play on it is supposed to run as advertised without any performance dips. This is in stark contrast to a gaming PC, where upgrades are all but necessary.

To maintain the superior performance that a gaming PC enjoys over a console, it needs at least one or two future upgrades. With the rapid obsolescence seen in gaming PC hardware in recent years, you simply can't hope to run the latest games at the highest settings for years on end without major upgrades to your graphics card or processor. And if you take the opposite approach of foregoing upgrades in favor of continuously lowering your settings, then a console might have been a better choice for you to begin with.

Source: Samsung

If you do choose to buy a new graphics card, be prepared to spend a small fortune compared to the cost of a new gaming console. The category formerly known as "mid-range" doesn't exist anymore. Even buying a new CPU is not a cheap or simple affair, as you need to deliberate whether to jump to the AM5 platform or not, or in the case of Intel, choose between DDR4 and DDR5 setups.

These upgrades will likely double or even triple the cost of your gaming PC over its lifetime. Alternatively, buying into two successive console generations will only cost you around $1,000. So, the ability to upgrade a gaming PC has its own financial and technical drawbacks, whereas a console can last you for many years without any upgrades.

6 Uninterrupted experience

For those of us working from home, our gaming PC is likely to double up as our work device. Working during the day and playing in the evenings might already be part of your lifestyle, but I can't deal with the constant anxiety of getting a work notification or the boredom of sitting in the same room while gaming. Gaming on a console is the perfect break from the rigors of the day when I can stay away from the PC and get completely immersed in my gaming session.

Consoles, as I've mentioned previously, are devices that are excellent at a single thing. The hardware and software work in perfect sync to achieve a seamless and clutter-free gaming experience that's hard to get on your gaming PC, where you're always at the risk of getting disturbed by an email or message. This is a major reason why people are buying a gaming console even after having a decently capable PC at their disposal.

7 Plug-and-play convenience

In the end, one of the biggest reasons to buy a console over a PC is the convenience. With the degree of information overload and the abundance of entertainment channels at our disposal, a console seems like the simplest solution. It's relatively affordable, easy to use, and simple to set up. Compare this to a gaming PC, where it seems that the more costly and complex your hardware is, the more you need to know.

PC gamers will be all too familiar with relentless troubleshooting, optimizing graphics settings, concerns about FPS and temperature, and a myriad of other factors unrelated to the actual gaming experience. Console gamers don't need to trouble themselves about how many frames they're getting or how hot their console is running (at least these days). They might be limited to 30FPS or 60FPS gaming, but it's a no-nonsense and thoroughly enjoyable experience they're opting for.

Combine this with the simplicity of using a controller — arguably more intuitive for the majority of new gamers — and the smaller footprint of a console compared to a PC, and you begin to get the picture. The ability to unwind on your couch with your console after a long day is one that's valuable to many gamers today.

Making the switch: Console for life?

There are many things a console does far better than a PC. Conversely, a gaming PC is superior to a console in areas like performance, customization, upgradability, and multitasking. But, all these benefits on a PC come with an associated price premium, which is getting harder and harder to digest. If you find the fixed hardware and relatively limited performance of a gaming console to be dealbreakers, a console isn't for you.

However, if you're looking for a dedicated gaming device that's far cheaper, convenient, offers better exclusives, and provides a more stable gaming experience, you can blindly opt for a gaming console. Personally, I own both a high-end gaming PC and a console, and I would have chosen my PC in my younger years when I had more time on my hands. But now that I struggle to find free time to play games, I find myself gravitating toward my console more and more.