Although Excel is the main Microsoft Office tool for tables, many of us still create and manage tables in Word. Throughout time, I learned many tricks that greatly helped me deal with Word tables and I will share them with you here.

Related 10 hidden Microsoft Word features you should know about Do you consider yourself a Microsoft Word expert? Here are 10 amazing hidden Microsoft Word features to help you hold onto that title.

5 Splitting a table horizontally and vertically

This helps when you have different data categories